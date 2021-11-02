FERRYSBURG — Scott Blease said it probably won’t sink in until Wednesday, and the election results won’t be official until Thursday, but according to unofficial results, he will become the next mayor of Ferrysburg.
Blease received 578 of the 922 total votes cast (62 percent) in Tuesday’s general election. His opponent, write-in candidate Regina Sjoberg, shows zero votes on the Ottawa County elections page, as write-in votes aren’t official until counted by the county canvassers.
