BLP candidate speaks out against PAC fliers

A series of fliers were recently placed in Grand Haven doorways to encourage voters to cast ballots in favor of two candidates in the Nov. 5 election.
One of the candidates named on the fliers, Andy Cawthon, said some of the information listed as fact on them is incorrect and not in line with his views on the future of power generation for the city.
Cawthon, a candidate for a trustee seat with Grand Haven’s Board of Light & Power (BLP), said he received a call from a political action committee (PAC) called the Michigan League of Conservation Voters. He was interviewed on his campaign, but said he did not know what would come of the responses he gave them.
“Not giving any input to a PAC seemed dangerous,” he said, noting without much accountability the group could say what they wanted whether they were in line with his views or not.
Cawthon said one of the most bothersome things about a PAC is that it can get involved at a candidate level without any input from the candidate.
On the fliers, Cawthon and Grand Haven City Council candidate Ryan Cummins are shown with slogans about making a difference in the area through various means, including remediating the BLP’s Sims site – where the current coal-fired plant is set to be shut down next year – and building a new gas plant with an estimated $100 million price tag.
Cawthon said he is against both of these points, and the current BLP board voted against a $100 million gas plant several months ago.
“I do support a small gas-fired peaking plant, but only if the price is right,” he said. “This means the bond issued wouldn’t be too big and it wouldn’t raise customers’ rates. I thought I was very explicit about that and that remediating Harbor Island for anything other than BLP use would be too expensive.”
Cawthon said he does support non-residential use of Harbor Island, such as expanded recreation, and he and Cummins are both in support of more “green” energy and purchasing power from the grid, as long as it makes economic sense and is cheaper.
Cummins, however, said his views are in line with what is shown on the fliers.
“It is unfortunate that the Michigan League of Conservation Voters misunderstood Andy’s positions,” he said. “They are right in their understanding of where I stand.”
Cummins said throughout his campaign he has made it clear that he does not think spending millions of dollars on a power plant only providing a small percentage of the community’s needs is cost effective. With money saved from not building a large gas plant on Harbor Island, funds could be invested in remediating the site to ready it for uses as the community sees fit, he said.
“While I did not seek (the Michigan LCV’s) endorsement, I am glad that they recognize my focus on protecting and improving our local environment, and I am proud to receive their support,” Cummins said. “I feel our environment is one of the blessings of living in Grand Haven. I feel we need to protect it and to constantly be finding ways to improve it. It is an important part of our ‘quality of life.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.