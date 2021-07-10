Candidates for the Board of Light & Power (BLP) participated in an election forum Thursday night to answer some charged questions prior to the Aug. 3 primary.
The event was put on by the League of Women Voters and was held at the Grand Haven Community Center.
Four of the five candidates will advance from the primary to the general election on Nov. 2 for two BLP director seats. Running for the municipal utility board are Andy Cawthon, former Grand Haven Mayor Geri McCaleb, Andrea Hendrick, Dale Reenders and Michael Westbrook.
The candidates were asked a variety of questions regarding the BLP and why they felt they should be elected. One of the major questions of the evening was where the candidates stand on issues surrounding Harbor Island and a proposed natural gas-powered peaking plant.
All but McCaleb are opposed to the construction of the peaking plant. McCaleb said that it was during her time as mayor the plans for the plant were made.
“I feel strongly that we should be producing power,” she said. “I think we have a plan worked out with the Board of Light & Power in our last two years of negotiation, and looking at the future at what is the best for the city of Grand Haven. I think Grand Haven is a very strong and independent city – we have our own water department, our own sewage department, and so I think it is part of our heritage, and it is wise in this day and age that there is going to be more need for electricity, not less, and to be producing our own power to be a player in the power game and not just a consumer. I think that’s important. I’d like to see the plans that we had pulled together in my last two years as mayor. I’d like to see that come to completion.”
Westbrook, the director of environmental health and safety and the corporate compliance officer for Shape Corp., said part of his job at the Grand Haven-based company is to purchase electricity.
“My career led me down a path of energy conservation within manufacturing – looking for energy treasure hunts, looking for ways to conserve energy, lower bills,” he said. “(Shape is) a large consumer of GHBLP power – I believe the largest consumer. We’ve had lots of negotiations and talks with the BLP. I started to get involved by attending the meetings early on when the Sims plant was being talked about shutting down, seeing what our options were. I thought it was fascinating on the items that were on the table.”
Westbrook said Shape Corp. is also looking into purchasing an alternative energy source to have on-site, and he is opposed to the idea of a peaking plant for Grand Haven.
With the exception of McCaleb, the candidates agreed that the BLP should pause its plans for construction of the peaking plant in lieu of more public comment. McCaleb said there were public meetings in the past and very few people attended.
Hendricks, an urban planner and GIS analyst, said it’s clear the people of Grand Haven don’t support the BLP’s current plans.
“We have a thousand city residents asking for a pause,” she said. “When people say they don’t want this, that is a reason to pause. If the citizens don’t want a plan (that) you are pitching, you should probably stop and figure out what they don’t want from this plan.”
Westbrook said the environmental issues that are plaguing the Harbor Island site are the most compelling reason to take a pause.
A majority of candidates agreed the BLP’s current focus should be on environmental remediation of Harbor Island. In June, the BLP announced that high levels of toxic chemicals that include PFOS, PFAS and cyanide were discovered at the site.
Reenders said a reason to pause would be to wait for newer and cleaner forms of energy.
“If you have ever watched a curve on technology, it is almost to the point where it is going straight up,” he said. “I don’t believe the power we are looking at or envisioning today is what’s going to be there. I think that we have to get to that cleaner and less CO2-based energy forms so we can live on this planet. I don’t think they are available to us today, and I don’t think we even know what they are.”
Instead of focusing of constructing a new peaking plant, Cawthon said the focus should be on reducing energy consumption in the community.
“We don’t seem to be managing in a way of reducing demand, a way of reducing peak load, which can be making homes more efficient, making the plants more efficient,” he said. “And even if we had a demand reduction program, which many industry consultants say should be your first step in an energy plan, the second step that we don’t have or anticipate is a shift in demand that may be caused by widespread adoption of electric vehicles.”
Cawthon said this may cause a shift in peak demand to the evening to recharge electric vehicles, and wonders how the BLP would accommodate for this potential change with its current plan.
