GHAPS 1

An audience member holds up a sign in front of the Grand Haven school board on Feb. 7.

 Tribune file photo / Matthew Ehler

The three candidates vetted by the Ottawa Impact political action committee (PAC) lead the way in fundraising among those running for the Grand Haven school board.

Campaign filing reports are now available online at the county’s website.

(1) comment

BeKind
BeKind

Quick highlight: Mary Jane Evink contributed funds to all three of the incumbents. $0 to the Ottawa Impact trio. MJ is a highly respected member of our beloved district, with an extremely important position. She is fantastic beyond words and has never steered our kids’ education in a poor direction. Trust her before any Tom-Joe-or-Harry who just recently decided to jump into the politics of our education board because of a few books, a desire to argue, and a spotlight. She is highly educated, her experience is priceless, and she (and her husband) have devoted their lives to this district.

Vote for the incumbents. They are the best choices for the students, families, and staff in our district.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.