The Tribune distributed questionnaires to candidates in local races on the Nov. 2 general election ballot. Their responses are listed as received.
Name: William (“Bill”) Cate
Age: 67
Occupation: Twice retired (once from the US Air Force and again as a pastor for the Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod. I also work part time at True Value of Ferrysburg.
Community Involvement:
My wife, Paula, and I are active members of St John’s Lutheran Church in Grand Haven. We also support the work of various pro-life organizations in the Tri-Cities. Over and above that I try to be a good neighbor. I live in a close-knit condominium neighborhood where we all try to take care of each other. I also serve on the newly reconstituted Economic Development Task Force (EDTF) for the City of Ferrysburg.
How have your past experiences helped prepare you to serve as council member?
Most of my Air Force career and all of my ministry career involved leadership. The best leaders are, first and foremost, good servants. I try to serve people and help them meet their needs.
What are 3 key issues facing the City of Ferrysburg, and how would you address those issues?
1) Unlike our sister cities of Grand Haven and Spring Lake, we don’t have a well defined “downtown.” Given our geography, I don’t know if such thing is even possible, but we need to create a climate that will entice more businesses to call Ferrysburg home. That’s why I volunteered for the EDTF where we are exploring ways to make that happen.
2) The fact that three people are running unopposed for three positions on City Council and, until very recently, there was only one candidate for Mayor does not speak well of our sense of community involvement. Our society in general seems to be content to let others do the work while we demand service. We overcome that by inviting people to take part in the process. Ferrysburg has seven boards or committees that offer plenty of service opportunities.
3) One of the candidates for Mayor has noted a lack of communication between the City and its citizens. I think the City is doing a good job, but there is always room for improvement. For instance, the semi-annual “Shoreline” city newsletter is included with water and sewer bills. But, not all of our citizens pay their water and bills directly because they are included in their Home Owner Association fees. The water bill I my neighborhood is paid by the HOA treasurer, who gets the only copy of “Shoreline” for 100 resident families. That needs to be fixed and I will work with the City Clerk and the City Manager to find ways to improve the process
