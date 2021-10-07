The Tribune distributed questionnaires to candidates in local races on the Nov. 2 general election ballot. Their responses are listed as received.
Name: Andy Cawthon
Age: 73
Occupation: Retired from Computer/Software Sales
Education:
BA, Zoology 1970
MS, Life Sciences, 1975
What qualifications make you a viable candidate for the BLP board?
I listen, I read, I research and, above all, I intend to represent BLP ratepayers
I have followed and participated in all public forums, BLP Board and City Council Meetings for the past 7 years on both decommissioning the SIMS plant and future energy plans for Grand Haven. I have also independently studied the electrical power marketplace including available and developing technologies in order to make informed decisions regarding local power.
I follow the organizations that affect local power including the Michigan Municipal Power Agency (MMPA, our buying cooperative), the Michigan Municipal Electric Association (MMEA, an association of 40 Michigan based Municipal Power companies), and Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO, the distribution operator of the grid) as well as state and federal agencies that affect what BLP plans and how it operates such as MI EGLE and US EPA.
I have good working relations with the BLP Staff and board members as well as with City Council members and staff. I meet with community members and groups whose expertise is in electric power, energy conservation and renewable energy.
Should Grand Haven have its own local power generation?
Based on current market economics I do not believe that Grand Haven can afford its own generation capability. Depending on future developments in generation and battery technology, Grand Haven might be able to afford some generation capability using renewable energy sources such as solar but only if it would make significant financial sense for ratepayers.
How should renewables figure into our future plans?
Renewable energy is a state mandated requirement for public utilities. The BLP is currently projected to obtain 29% from renewable sources by 2024 and can, through focused contracts, meet or exceed state requirements (currently 25%).
How should the BLP use the property on Harbor Island going forward?
This depends on the analysis currently underway regarding the extent and types of contamination on the island. It will also depend on recommendations and remediation requirements from Michigan EGLE and the US EPA. AND definitely our community needs to be heard as to what should be done.
What would be your strategy for rebuilding trust with the community
I would first recommend making BLP Board meetings more accessible to the public by changing the meeting time to 7 or 7:30 on a week night AND changing the meeting venue from Eaton Dr to the Community Center to allow for more public input and participation. And every meeting’s agenda and meeting minutes should be readily available for public viewing
I would also strive to form a “citizen’s advisory” panel to specifically include ratepayers from outside the Grand Haven City limits to gain their input on BLP operations and plans I would propose that the BLP Board and City Council meet jointly in a public forum at least several times per year (quarterly?) to discuss current operations and future plans.
Should the BLP be issuing bonds to pay for their projects? If so, why? If not, how should they pay for projects?
Depending on the scale of the project, BLP can issue electric revenue bonds to pay for the project. It is very important to note that the BLP issues Electric Revenue Bonds, paid for from ongoing revenues from electricity sales NOT Municipal Taxes or Municipal Bonds. Smaller scale projects may be able to be financed from ongoing revenues.
