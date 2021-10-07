The Tribune distributed questionnaires to candidates in local races on the Nov. 2 general election ballot. Their responses are listed as received.
Name: Mike Dora
Age: 64
Occupation: Retired From Johnston Boiler Company 44 years. Current council member, appointed to fill the vacant remaining term left open by Bob Monetza's election to mayor.
Community Involvement:
Civically involved in our community. Attend many boards and commissions meetings and volunteer at many events.
The city’s fund balance has shrunk more than 60 percent since 2018-19. Is that a concern, or does a fund balance of slightly under $2 million still represent a healthy balance?
The current information for the fiscal year July 1 2020-June 30 2021 indicates the City's General Fund balance to be $4 million or approximately 29-percent of our yearly budget requirements of $13.8 million. As a general rule of thumb most general fund balances use two months operating expenses as a recommended general fund balance.
Based upon that calculation an adequate general fund balance based upon a $13.8 million budget would be $2.3 million or approximately 17-percent in our case. That does not mean we have an abundance of cash on hand, we are facing some pretty large upcoming costs in infrastructure replacement, street resurfacing and other yet unknown associated cleanup costs on Harbor Island.
We must be cautious with spending and improve revenue in some areas to assure we maintain or provide a steady increase in our General Fund balance to assure we have sufficient funds on hand as needed to meet our upcoming unknown demands.
The city is facing a significant expense in the form of pension payments. How do you suggest handling that expense?
The current pension unfunded liabilities is resting close to $32 million. The plan is currently approximately 73-percent funded and expected to be fully funded by 2040 based upon current funding rates as determined by MERS.
Currently, funding cost is split 50/50 between the City and participating employees. Recent information indicates that if the City were to move from a defined benefit to defined contribution plan the cost to do so between now and 2040 would be an additional $8 million above what we are expecting to pay out under the current plan.
A presentation of this information should be coming up within the next month. If this is in fact the case, to move from the current plan and spend an additional $8 million between now and 2040 would not make financial sense. That being said, we hear of many defined benefit plans being changed over to defined contribution plans.
I believe we should perform an independent study by a firm specializing in these plans and see what they recommend and what the projected costs associated with each over the next 20-40 years would be, and use the information provided to make a well informed decision.
Grand Haven is facing $50 million in needed infrastructure projects in the foreseeable future. A 6-percent usage increase has been approved over the next 3 years, but that will cover only a small amount of the needed funding. How do you think the city should find the money for these projects?
We currently are looking at in excess of $45 million in upcoming infrastructure needs which represents approximately 8-percent of our total infrastructure value of $600 million. Water and Sewer rates were recently increased with a planned 6-percent yearly increase over the next four years to help make up for previous years with little or no increases.
Grant dollars are available at the State and Federal levels and we must aggressively pursue those, however we will still need to contribute significant funds at the City level as well. Steps are being taken to better define the needs for immediate, short term and long term requirements and developing a multi year replacement priority plan will go a long way towards better allocating the yearly dollar amount the City will have to fund for those needs.
Completing this plan will also place the City in a good position for upcoming grant dollar availability.
What do you feel should be the plan going forward on Harbor Island?
With the recent discovery of PFAS, ammonia, cyanide, PFOA and PFOS the yet to be determined cleanup costs could easily run into the 10s of millions of dollars. Under the current administrations State and Federal funding is being made available for such cleanup.
We must be aggressive in obtaining cleanup funds with our state and federal representatives while working with EGLE and other regulators to form a sustainable safe path forward for our City and residents. Many possibilities exist for the use of the property once the extent of cleanup is known.
Solar panel farm, park and green space area, too name several that have been presented. I believe any plans should be paused until we get farther down the road with EGLE and EPA on what the extent of the contamination is and what will be recommended for cleanup.
Once we know all the information then we can better plan our path forward.
With housing getting more and more expensive in the city do you see this as an issue? What are your feelings on affordable housing?
We all know or have heard of the ever increasing price of housing in Grand Haven. Truth is we are a pretty much built out community having very little available space for new housing.
We all know what happens when demand is high and availability is low for anything, the price goes up. We are fortunate to live in a community that many who visit here also end up wanting to live here. With little available building space the only way to increase housing is by increasing density or building higher neither of which is compatible with the small town charm and atmosphere we all enjoy.
The recent Robinson Landing development is an example what can be done to offer additional housing in our area; however, City owned land that would lend itself useful to such other developments is also limited.
In the end we face a choice, more density and higher buildings and risk loosing our small town charm and atmosphere. Or manage what we have and do what we can with it and keep Grand Haven as it is, a place we all cherish and love.
Some change and development is inevitable, as long as we proceed in small steps and with public input and engagement we can keep the small town charm and atmosphere and historic nature of our downtown area.
Do you believe parking to be a problem in the downtown area? If so, what solution would you propose?
I believe during certain times of the summer we have a temporary parking problem which relieves itself when the crowds leave from whatever event has been taking place during that particular time. The choices to relieve the issue are limited, again by what the City is, or becomes.
We could buy up some homes and create additional parking lots in the downtown area, or construct parking structures as well. Again, neither of which fit well with our small town charm and atmosphere. I know a downtown area existing of additional parking lots or structures would not be first on my list.
I believe we need to explore parking outside of our downtown area and ways to move people between the two. Trolley's, shuttle buses or those larger capacity golf carts capable of transporting 8-10 people at a time would all be options to explore.
Many larger retail and business lots are not full or used on weekends making for great park and ride locations. Better and increased signage to parking areas would also help in some cases.
Paid parking in some areas has been explored in the past as a means to limit the all day parking and increase turnover of the available parking spaces. An option, but not one I would move into without lots of conversation and input.
