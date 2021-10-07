The Tribune distributed questionnaires to candidates in local races on the Nov. 2 general election ballot. Their responses are listed as received.
Name: Andrea Hendrick
Age: 37
Occupation: Urban Planner / GIS Analyst
Education:
Grand Valley State University Graduation Date: December 2016
Bachelor of Science, Geography Magna cum Laude
Certificate: Sustainable Urban and Regional Planning
Certificate: Geographic Information System Technologies
What qualifications make you a viable candidate for the BLP board?
I believe my professional background, paired with my genuine passion for the future of this community, makes me the ideal candidate for the Board of Light & Power (BLP). While attending Grand Valley State University, my education exposed me to many issues within the energy sector.
Now as a planning professional, it is my job to see a project through from the conceptual stage all the way to the day the doors open. This includes navigating complicated regulatory requirements, working with neighbors to ensure people are genuinely heard, maintaining healthy working relationships, and ensuring that businesses continue to thrive. These are precisely the skills needed to be an effective and responsive Grand Haven Board of Light and Power Trustee
I am well versed in the issues the BLP faces right now. I have attended almost every Board meeting for the last 1.5 years and helped organize a group of citizens to be more active in local energy policy decisions. Additionally, I know that my role as a BLP Trustee is not only to bring my knowledge to the table, but to listen and learn from the collective knowledge of my community and make sure that is reflected in the BLP plans moving forward.
Do you think Grand Haven should have a local source of power generation?
The issue of local generation is really a discussion of grid reliability. Grid reliability has been a hot button issue on the national and local levels. It should be.
The BLP is working to protect us from energy vulnerability by making needed repairs to our distribution system, continuing to diversify our power supply, and through working with the Michigan Public Power Agency to buy reliable capacity.
When tackling issues this complicated, it is important that we have all stakeholders at the table, including residents, commercial and industrial businesses, other city departments, the medical community, the emergency services, among others.
Once complete, we can begin to formulate what local power infrastructure should look like for the BLP service area.
How should renewable energy fit into our local power portfolio?
The BLP is already moving in the right direction by investing in more renewable energy projects throughout the state. That is part of the benefit of owning our own local power utility.
The citizens can choose how aggressive we want to be with renewable energy. We can work with the Michigan Public Power Agency to choose where and how our energy is generated. Both public and private utilities are investing more in renewable energy.
Economic realities are driving theses utilities to decommission harmful fossil fuel plants. At the same time renewable energy and battery storage technology are getting more efficient and more affordable by the day. As a trustee, I will pay close attention to the Michigan market trends and will not make reckless capital investments that jeopardize our electrical rates.
I will also work to ensure that the BLP significantly increases its focus on reducing energy consumption by enhancing energy efficiency programs and provides customer incentives for off-peak consumption.
How should the BLP use the property on Harbor Island going forward?
My campaign has always been driven by the fact that Harbor Island, as well as the BLP, belong to the citizen of the City of Grand Haven. Any decision for the future Harbor Island should stem from a robust, two-way, conversation with the community.
A significant cohort of the Grand Haven community has been publicly asking for an open decision making process for Harbor Island for nearly 2 years. If the BLP would have taken that approach back then, hundreds of thousands of dollars of rate payer’s money could have been saved, and possibly invested in real solution to addressing the environmental issues on Harbor Island.
It has been clearly established that a small fossil fuel plant on Harbor Island is not supported by the community. This was made clear to the BLP through multiple public comments at Board meetings, and many other forms of communication from citizen and business owners. Some of the BLP elected officials and the leadership staff at the BLP determined that the public outcries they received from the public were nothing more than a small group of loud activists.
In response, they hired a PR firm to greenwash the public on the plans they had already established. This kind of action cannot happen again.
The future of Harbor Island is a decision that must be responsibly managed by more than just the BLP. Historically, American cities have used waterfront property for industrial uses out of necessity. Dangerous pollutant were dumped into our water ways with little or no regard for the harm to human health or the environment.
It is no longer necessary for the City of Grand Haven to use Harbor Island for any type of non-renewable power generation. I do not support the construction of any further development on our waterfront that negatively impacts our air and water and thus compromises the health and safety of the citizens of our community.
The BLP should work with the community to determine if there is truly public interest in future development of renewable energy production or storage on Harbor Island. This can be determined in the development of a community sustainability plan.
Once the community sustainability plan is established, the Harbor Island Master Plan adopted in 2020 with much opposition, must be amended to reflect the goals of the community. Many people within the community feel that public waterfront land should be available for public use and I agree.
What would be your strategy for rebuilding trust with the community?
This is the main issue that pushed me into running for this position. We need to bridge the gap between the BLP and the community it is supposed to serve. The community was shut out and not given a seat at the table in consequential policy discussions, and the primary election results were a resounding vote against that type of governance.
There are some very simple issues that can be tackled administratively:
Staff packets should be available to the public prior to the Board Meetings. Currently the public comment period is held at the beginning of the meeting, and the public has no ability to make informed comments on issues being heard by the Board.
Board meetings should be held later in the evening, when a larger portion of the community is free.
Video of Board meetings should be posted on the BLP’s website for later review and live streamed to the BLP’s Facebook page. The Grand Haven Energy Organization has been paying out of pocket for a year to make BLP meetings available to the public, when this should be the responsibility of the BLP.
The BLP needs to get serious about working with EGLE, the EPA, and City Council to find solutions to the complicated problems facing our community. Already, hundreds of thousands of dollars have been paid to lawyers and engineers who have not provided solutions.
The contamination on Harbor Island needs to be handled with transparency and accountability.
There also must be changes in long term policy decision. I favor a citizen-driven community sustainability plan similar to the plans of other lakeshore communities. This will give the BLP clear direction with regards to community interest and allow them to make decisions that will complement the work of other City departments.
It should include allowance and planning for new technology, as well as continued partnerships in joint projects with other municipalities through the Michigan Public Power Agency. We should look to other communities, such as Traverse City, that have done this while also working to actually implement aggressive, yet realistic renewable energy goals as determined by the community.
With a diverse board, and genuine engagement with the community, we can work together to find solutions we can all get behind.
Should the BLP be issuing bonds to pay for their projects? If so, why? If not, how should they pay for projects?
I believe the issuance of bonds for the funding of BLP projects are necessary at this point. The Board of Light and Power has been borrowing money for the demolition of SIMS and capital improvements using Bond Anticipation Notes (BANs). They were planning on paying these back using the electrical revenue bonds.
However, as we have learned in the last month, the City Council did not approve the bond request as proposed by the Board of Light and Power with the addition of a CHP gas plant and office building on Harbor Island. While this was an excellent decision on the part of the City Council, this does not take away from the fact that the BLP still needs to find a way to pay off the BANs for the work previously performed.
The BLP has issued a new notice of intent to issue electrical revenue bonds, but has narrowed the scope of the project by removing the power plant and office building on Harbor Island. I support the issuance of electrical revenue bonds for the repayment of projects performed to improve the reliability and efficiency of electrical distribution in the BLP service area.
You can find more information about Andrea Hendrick at andreahendrick.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.