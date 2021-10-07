The Tribune distributed questionnaires to candidates in local races on the Nov. 2 general election ballot. Their responses are listed as received.
Name: Karen Lowe
Age: 60
Occupation: (Retired) Former Partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and retired vice president and general manager with IBM.
Education: B.S.N., University of Illinois; M.B.A., Olin School of Business, Washington University in St. Louis
Community Service:
Previously served as Commissioner on the City of Grand Haven’s Historic Conservation District Commission.
The city's fund balance has shrunk nearly more than 60-percent since 2018-19. Is that a concern or does a fund balance of slightly under $2M still represent a healthy balance?
Yes. As taxpayers, we should definitely be concerned about this trend, as the city has been dipping into these reserves (fund balance) in order to cover its operating expenses. In fact, a rapidly declining general fund balance and multi-year operating deficits are two signs of fiscal distress.
Unfortunately, there are other alarming financial metrics which should concern us all, such as the size of the City's debt and pension obligations. But don't just take my word for it. Go out to the Michigan Department of Treasury's MI Community Financial Dashboard and review the Treasury's rankings for the City of Grand Haven.
In terms of debt health, the City of Grand Haven is ranked 218 of 272 cities in Michigan (bottom quartile) based on 2020 financial results. In terms of pension health (as measured by unfunded pension liabilities per capital), Grand Haven is ranked 228 out of 241 cities, which is 5th percentile or near rock-bottom.
When taken together, all of these financial metrics (debt and unfunded pension liabilities, operating deficits and shrinking fund balance) paint a sobering picture of our city's fragile financial health.
We need council members like Kevin McLaughlin and I who are ready to jump in and 'stop the bleeding', rather than the incumbents who prefer to debate/defend their 'diagnosis' while the city's fiscal condition rapidly declines.
The city is facing a significant expense in the form of pension payments. How do you suggest handling that expense?
The City's unfunded pension liability (defined benefit plan) is a ticking time bomb of debt. The last time the City's pension plan was 100-percent fully funded was back in 2008; in 2012, it was 89-percent funded with unfunded liabilities of $8.5 million. Since then, unfunded accrued liabilities have steadily climbed to $29.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2020, with the percent funded plummeting to 66-percent.
In terms of how to handle, there are a number of actions the City could take. A lot has been written about Public Pension Under-funding Crisis since it was first identified in 2009.
For example, there have been numerous studies recommending that state and local government take a number of actions to address the crisis and strengthen state and municipal pension plans, such as:
1. Funding at levels that target debt reduction. It's like a mortgage - the City should make annual payments to cover current benefits as well as reduce a portion of pension debt. In fact, this is why the BLP's pension is better funded at 87.6-percent vs. the City Pension at 66 percent.
2. Decreasing assumed returns and discount rates. With an aging population and lower than historical economic growth expected over the next 10 years, the City should be more conservative and plan for lower investment returns.
3.Stop offering pension (defined benefit plan) to new employees. Again, these are just a few examples. The City should be working with a benefits consultant to create a plan to close the gap in these unfunded liabilities and hold itself accountable for meeting aggressive targeted funding levels.
Unfortunately, after 10 years of inaction by City Council, getting the pension funding under control is neither an easy nor a quick fix, as it didn't happen overnight. In fact, the magnitude of the unfunded pension liability has the very real possibility of bankrupting our town, which should concern employees (union and non-union), retirees/beneficiaries and taxpayers alike.
We will need all stakeholders working together to avoid insolvency.
Source: MERS Actuarial Annual Valuation Report - December 31, 2020, p. 23. Note: For reporting purposes, this actuarial report combines all related City of Grand Grand Haven Pensions (i.e., City and BLP) for a total of $35 million in unfunded pension liabilities and an overall funding at 73.3-percent.
Grand Haven is facing $50 million in needed infrastructure projects in the foreseeable future. A 6-percent usage increase has been approved over the next three years but that will cover only a small amount of the needed funding. How do you think the city should find the money for these projects?
We need to take a 'sharpened pencil' to this inventory of needed infrastructure projects. These projects need to be rationalized, re-prioritized, and 'triaged' based upon some agreed objective criteria, such as urgency, upside benefit, risk of failure and affordability. In the absence of that, conventional wisdom would suggest we prioritize below-ground infrastructure over above-ground, as our sewer and water system are likely 100 years old.
When these core pipes fail, problems cascade throughout the system. While market shifts or technology may change how we use roads and streets in the future, water and sewer will still flow through pipes as it has for hundreds of years.
To find the money for the re-prioritized infrastructure projects, we need to conduct a thorough review of all departmental expenditures. To that end, the City's website has some interesting historical trend data regarding the escalating General Fund Expenditures. Between 2015 and 2021, General Fund Expenditures in two of the largest departments (e.g., General Government and DPW) grew significantly.
For example, General Government expenditures rose over $400,000 or roughly 20-percent (from roughly $2 million in 2015 to $2.4 million in 2021). Similarly, DPW expenditures rose $455,000 or 24.35-percent (from $1.87 million in 2015 to $2.33 million in 2021).
With the city operating at a deficit for the second year in a row, we need to to reverse this trend of escalating expenditures and better manage taxpayer dollars.
What do you feel should be the plan going forward on Harbor Island?
As you know, Harbor Island (former site of the Sims Coal Plant) was recently identified as a contaminated PFAS site and is under investigation by the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART).
Now that the BLP has abandoned its plans for a methane gas plant and adjacent office building on Harbor Island, the City needs to allow the experts from MPART time to thoroughly complete their investigation, something which could take months. Rather than rush into making new plans for Harbor Island before that investigation is complete, the City should engage an experienced environmental consultant to work with EGLE, MPART and other authorities regarding the responsible clean-up of the PFAS and other contaminants found on the island.
The only way for the City to make an informed decision regarding the future of Harbor Island is to fully understand the extent of the contamination and what remediation is required, which we won't know until MPART completes their investigation. In the absence of that, the City has far more pressing issues to address than making future plans for Harbor Island.
With housing getting more and more expensive in the city, do you see this as an issue? What are your feelings regarding affordable housing?
I am very supportive of affordable/attainable housing initiatives, such as the Robinson Landing project. However, the City of Grand Haven cannot solve for the affordable housing in a vacuum, as we are land-locked in roughly 6 square miles.
The City needs to collaborate with our neighboring villages of Spring Lake and Ferrysburg along with Grand Haven Township to come up with comprehensive solutions to this housing crisis.
Do you believe parking to be a problem in the downtown area? If so, what solution do you propose?
Parking downtown is not a problem for the vast majority of residents who shop or dine downtown; rather, parking is an inconvenience we have only three months of the year. What I mean by 'inconvenience' is that we may have to park three to four blocks away from our destination.
Even during the summer months (other than Coast Guard Festival), my husband and I have found parking on a daily basis in the public parking lot on Franklin and 4th, which is rarely even half-full. On weekends, the county courthouse parking lot is also available and just a three to four block walk from the center of "main street".
Even if parking were a problem, there are far more viable and less costly alternatives to building an unsightly parking garage downtown, particularly when it will remain largely empty nine months of the year.
Recently, I have heard from some residents with unique circumstances and for whom parking downtown is indeed a problem, necessitating further study in order to evaluate and address, such as:
1. Handicapped members of our community, who report insufficient numbers of handicapped spaces particularly during summer months.
2. Long-term renters and owner/residents of historic downtown units who need affordable off-street public parking for at least one vehicle. We need to work with these stakeholder citizen groups to find solutions to accommodate and address their unique situations.
What are one or two other issues you feel the city is facing and how would you address them?
Lack of transparency/erosion of public trust. Over the past 12 months, I have noticed extraordinary discord between the people of Grand Haven and the city administration including a general lack of openness and transparency in the city's actions. Decisions (e.g., zoning ordinance changes, ordinance changes to circumvent our citizen commissions, DPW monument, etc.) with the potential to radically change the character and landscape of our Grand Haven neighborhoods are rushed to City Council for approval, often without sufficient vetting within our community. This is not the way our local government is supposed to work and has eroded public trust.
An action does not need to be illegal in order to be unethical. The City's planning and development process exists to serve public interest and values. Yet, planning and development decisions commonly involve making trade-offs on those values and often there are large private interests at stake, complicating matters further.
As a result, it is imperative that ALL participants adhere to the highest ethical standards of fairness, honesty, integrity and transparency, whether city staff, commissioners or elected officials. A local government cannot fulfill its role if its citizens do not trust it to make decisions that best serve the community as a whole. Even the appearance of questionable behavior can hurt public trust.
In order for the City to rebuild public trust within our community, we need to explicitly state our expectations regarding ethical behavior for city hall and what 'transparency' means.
For example, we should expect all city staff and contractors, appointed commissioners, and elected officials to:
1. Make a public disclosure (annually and as the need arises) of any personal interest or potential conflict of interest you may have regarding decisions to be made (as decision-maker) or related to processes in which you serve (as advisor).
2. Strive to give citizens – including those who lack formal organization or influence – full, clear and accurate information on all city issues and the opportunity to have a meaningful role in the development of both our community and the code of ordinance.
3. Do not misrepresent facts or distort information for the purpose of achieving an outcome.
These are just a few examples of how we might make explicit the community's expectations regarding transparency and ethics in local government. If elected, I would recommend that City Council create such an ordinance under the authority granted in the Home Rule City Act (as recommended by the Michigan Municipal League) and offer my assistance in doing so as a first step to restoring public trust.
