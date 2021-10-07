The Tribune distributed questionnaires to candidates in local races on the Nov. 2 general election ballot. Their responses are listed as received.
Name: Kevin McLaughlin
Age: 69
Occupation: Retired Community and Economic Development Professional
Education: St. Anselm’s College- BA Urban Studies
Community Involvement: Chairman-Grand Haven Planning Commission
The city’s fund balance has shrunk more than 60 percent since 2018-19. Is that a concern, or does a fund balance of slightly under $2 million still represent a healthy balance?
The real question is not if the $2 million fund balance is enough. What the community should be asking council members is WHY the cash reserve has been reduced by 60-percent since 2018.
According to some members of Council a $2 million fund reserve balance is not an issue. Unfortunately, what they are not telling the community is that they have allowed this fund to diminish from a high of $5 million to less than $2 million in just three years.
An example of their lack of discipline: the Council approved their current budget with revenues of $12.6 million and expenditures at $13.5 million! This out-of-control spending with no clear path to reduce expenses could very well lead this city into a financial disaster, requiring major tax increases!
Our City Council budgets year-to-year yet they seem to be amazingly casual regarding debt and even more so about using the fund balance to make up any budget deficit. In my view, we need to hold ourselves to a rigorous financial approach to reduce expenditures and manage the budget.
The city is facing a significant expense in the form of pension payments. How do you suggest handling that expense?
Firstly, the City Council and the city administration can no longer sweep this issue under the proverbial rug. This is a huge problem facing our city. One of the first issues I identified at the start of my campaign for Council, in May, was the $26 million deficit in employee pension costs. This has now grown to $32 million and is continuing to climb.
There is no easy solution to this problem. My suggestion: engage an independent benefits expert to analyze how we came to this point and then to identify ways to address the problem without hurting the employees who have paid into the system for years. It is our moral responsibility to solve this very big problem.
As of this writing there has been mention of a Council work session to begin discussions. Frankly it is about time. My background will be valuable to the city as we work to solve this problem.
Grand Haven is facing $50 million in needed infrastructure projects in the foreseeable future. A 6-percent usage increase has been approved over the next three years, but that will cover only a small amount of the needed funding. How do you think the city should find the money for these projects?
An Infrastructure Committee was formed by the City Council in which I was a participant. At the advice of professionals in the field it was recommended that a comprehensive study of all city infrastructure: the existing water, sewer and streets be done. I support this. We can not develop a solid plan to move forward until we see what is facing us.
There is no easy answer to our infrastructure costs or how it is to be paid for. We must carefully prioritize city expenditures to ensure that we have sufficient revenue to address this huge problem.
If the federal government passes the infrastructure program that is presently before them, perhaps GH will receive some funding to begin addressing this problem. If not, in the meantime, we have to carefully develop a solid city budget that addresses all the needs of the community.
What do you feel should be the plan going forward on Harbor Island?
This is an opportunity. Harbor Island, in a sense, is “the front door” to our community: it can be converted from a problem to one of our most significant assets.
First and foremost, the city must wait until the final reports are presented by the state and federal agencies that are evaluating the pollution on the Island before any further action is taken. Once those reports are released, a committee should be formed to develop a strategic and a sustainability plan for the future of the Island and the city.
No need for high priced consultants. We have an unbelievable experienced pool of residents to draw from: engage those with a new vision to develop a plan. This is a very valuable piece of property for the City of Grand Haven: we must weigh every alternative before moving forward
With housing getting more and more expensive in the city do you see this as an issue? What are your feelings on affordable housing?
I prefer the word, “attainable” when referring to housing. We have talked about “Affordable housing” in Grand Haven for years, but talk has not solved the problem.
Frankly there is very little space within the city limits to properly address this problem. During the last 6 months, as a member of the planning commission, I have seen single family house after single family house approved for short term rentals. Every house converted to a short-term rental takes the potential for a lower price home off the table.
Let’s collaborate with our neighboring communities to develop a workable solution to address not only attainable housing but also access to reliable transportation, with longer service hours, for those commuting to work.
Do you believe parking to be a problem in the downtown area? If so, what solution would you propose?
After talking with numerous residents and business owners, I agree, we do not have a problem with parking in the downtown area. There may be a problem of too few handicapped spaces, causing capable people to walk extra steps. However, with the exception of 4th of July, Coast Guard week and a few major festivals, there are more than adequate parking spaces Downtown and in the parking lots along Franklin.
What are one or two more issues you feel the city is facing and how would you address them?
Grand Haven is almost a tale of two cities: One side at risk of being overdeveloped and the other in danger of being a huge 'missed opportunity'. For instance, the City is negotiating the development of the former Diesel Plant, the Chinook Pier area and a potential hotel on Grand Landing.
Additionally, work is already underway at the Peerless Flats and the former Tribune Building. Before we move forward on any other projects in and around downtown let’s pause and take a deep breath.
In contrast to the activity downtown, let's look east for a moment. We are missing huge opportunities to focus on development in and around our other neighborhoods, such as Centertown, Washington Square and the East End, each which offer unique and interesting opportunities for growth.
In fact, these are the areas some of our younger, full-time residents prefer to frequent, particularly during the tourist season. I recently spoke with someone, much younger than I, who told me that his generation doesn’t visit Downtown between May and October.
A problem for our retailers and restaurants: many are taking their dollars to Muskegon and Holland.
The strategic development of our entire city, not just downtown, is vitally important to the future of our city.
Some of you may have noticed that in a recent USA TODAY article, our little beach town was compared to Cape Cod MA, Ogunquit Beach Me, Outer Banks NC, Sanibel Island FL, Myrtle Beach SC, and even San Diego CA, as some of the BEST beach towns in the country. How will the Chamber of Commerce, Visitors Bureau, Downtown Development Authority and the City take advantage of this incredible opportunity?
I have been blown away by the incredibly intelligent and talented people we have living in GH. In my view, we don’t need expensive consultants from outside telling us what we can and should do to further develop Grand Haven. Our citizens are more than capable of taking our city into the future, if we let them.
I realize my answers have been long. But our challenges are not simple. Liz and I chose to make Grand Haven our home because we love this community. I have become involved in our civic issues as I have unique experience in appropriate community development. We will not stay the same. But, as we care for all citizens and businesses, we can maintain our charm.
You can find much more about me at my website: Kevin4council.net
Look ahead with me!
