The Tribune distributed questionnaires to candidates in local races on the Nov. 2 general election ballot. Their responses are listed as received.
Name: Catherine McNally
Occupation:
• Captain, U.S. Coast Guard (retired). 25 years as a Coast Guard officer, attorney, instructor and leader in positions of increasing responsibility in operational, logistics and personnel management, law, law enforcement, strategic planning, professional development, government ethics and military justice.
• Small business owner: With my sister and brother, I co-own and help run several local rental properties, both long and short-term, most of which we’ve operated for more than 25 years.
Education:
• Graduated from North Muskegon High School in 1974
• Bachelor of Arts (magna cum laude) in History, Michigan State University, East Lansing, Michigan, 1978;
• Juris Doctor, College of William and Mary, Williamsburg, Virginia, 1981;
• Master of Arts (with Distinction) in National Security and Strategic Studies, Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Island, 1996.
Community Involvement:
• Community Advocate: organized neighborhood opposition to City Manager’s 2018 plan to build a downtown parking structure; organized community opposition to City Manager’s 2021 plan to convert five downtown City owned parking lots to privately-operated multi-story buildings; organized community opposition to City Public Works Director’s 2021 plan to replace scenic dune area along Harbor Drive with a concrete monument sponsored by a Kansas City-based professional organization.
• Member, State Bar of Michigan and Certified Military Judge.
• Member, St. Patrick - St. Anthony Catholic Church in Grand Haven and food pantry volunteer.
• Member, Grand Haven’s American Legion Post #28.
The city’s fund balance has shrunk more than 60 percent since 2018-2019. Is that a concern, or does a fund balance of slightly under $2 million still represent a healthy balance?
Our general fund balance decreased precipitously over the last three years because the City Council chose to devote accumulated funds to infrastructure recapitalization. I support this decision but think the present level, just under 15-percent of the roughly $13.5 million in expenditures budgeted for 2021-22, is a bare minimum going forward.
The City needs a contingency fund to deal with emergencies and, between aging infrastructure and a significant maintenance backlog, the risk of a catastrophic failure that requires unplanned spending increases. Our bond rating as a city is another critical element of this equation. Given our relatively fixed revenue sources, our low general fund balance, our underfunded pension obligations and our existing long-term debt, the City needs to avoid undertaking major projects that extend us further.
Our ability to borrow money at favorable interest rates in case of an unanticipated emergency (as, for example, a major clean-up of Harbor Island) is a critical aspect of our financial well-being.
The city is facing a significant expense in the form of pension payments. How do you suggest handling that expense?
We need to honor our pension obligations, and look for ways going forward that reduce reliance upon traditional pensions. We should explore how we might share services and costs with neighboring communities.
We must avoid taking on any further discretionary indebtedness, including for large projects recommended by the Beyond the Pier Master Plan. And each year we need to chip away at the $26 million shortfall. This is an issue facing municipalities across the country and it doesn’t get easier if we kick it down the road.
This issue, along with the need to recapitalize our infrastructure, drive the tension built into every decision the City makes, including development/overdevelopment choices, tax abatement and incentive decisions, the city manager’s push for revenue-generating enterprises, determining which city services we can go without, and even, as I was told by a City parks worker last spring, whether we plant $10,000 worth of tulips in Central Park.
We are going to have to find a balance people can live with, at least until the property tax base floats better choices. As new homeowners enter the local market at historically high prices, our tax base will gradually increase.
Grand Haven is facing $50 million in needed infrastructure projects in the foreseeable future. A 6-percent usage increase has been approved over the next three years, but that will cover only a small amount of the needed funding. How do you think the city should find the money for these projects?
Much of what I wrote in my previous answer holds true here. All cities face it. Revenues have not kept up with costs and infrastructure recapitalization is the easiest thing to defer, until there’s a catastrophic failure. The City has an infrastructure recapitalization plan and is following it.
In addition to steps indicated in the last paragraph, I would add: we need to have a detailed, prioritized, ready-to-execute infrastructure project list in case the proposed national infrastructure bill frees up federal grant money through the State. We must be ready.
What do you think there should be the plan going forward on Harbor Island?
The first priority is a full assessment of the contamination, including if possible ascertaining whether contaminants are migrating to the river. The second should be a remediation plan, which I hope will include removal rather than capping contaminants.
The third is exploring opportunities for federal or state clean-up funds, if any. We need to clean up the contaminants safely and responsibly. It is a beautiful, natural space that calls out for preservation.
I’m honestly not sure what Harbor Island’s post-cleanup future holds. I’d like to see a nature preserve, but am concerned the City has a financial limit on the amount of green space it can support. The future of Harbor Island really depends on the extent to which it can be rendered safe and useful. Making decisions about its future before we have more answers is premature.
With housing getting more and more expensive in the city, do you see this as an issue? What are your feelings on affordable housing?
The rising cost of housing is an important issue but it is also an intractable social problem unlikely to be solved at a small municipal level. Rising property values, high construction costs, stagnant wages, old and tired rental stock some of which was converted to short-term or cottage properties, non-homestead taxes and the City’s misguided decision several years ago to declare a large number two-family and multi-family structures “nonconforming uses” have combined to reduce rental inventories and raise rents. I am encouraged to see our Community Foundation working on this problem, committing leadership and philanthropic resources and seeking creative housing alternatives.
Any progress in this area will require a collaborative effort among regional partners, including the City.
Do you believe parking to be a problem in the downtown area? If so, what solution do you propose?
Downtown parking is a challenge in the summer, particularly on weekends and holidays and during special events. For the rest of the year, except for the surprising number of downtown residents who live above storefronts and have no assigned parking, it is largely a non-issue. City-owned downtown parking lots, though not perfect in appearance or function, serve an important civic need: providing locals and visitors the simple, critical utility of access to downtown shops, restaurants and our public riverfront. The prospect of losing five of them to oversized buildings, set out in the first version of the Beyond the Pier Master Waterfront Plan, drove me to run for mayor.
I was appalled last February when, based on carelessly vetted and since-debunked false information developed in an unrelated planning study, City Staff recommended converting five city-owned downtown parking lots to privately-operated, multi-story buildings through public-private partnerships and thirty-year leases. This recommendation occurred very shortly after the City granted major incentives—brownfield relief funds, property tax abatement, parking standard concessions and even vacating a public street—to develop more than 160 new housing units in Old Town.
Both actions were part of an alarming City Manager and Staff plan to develop a “dense urban core” in downtown Grand Haven. The Staff based its plan to convert our downtown lots on a survey done for the Beyond the Pier (BTP) Waterfront Master Plan. The consultant who developed the survey inverted its results, and the City staff’s absurd claim that survey respondents overwhelmingly favored developing our parking lots was never critically examined and was patently untrue.
Had the City staff’s bad data not been debunked by a vigilant private citizen, and had City Council voted to approve the Staff’s recommendation as is its custom, these projects in aggregate would have spoiled our extraordinary town. Oversized modern buildings, many built on City leaseholds with a planned thirty-year obsolescence, would dominate our downtown and displace the timeless, inviting architecture on Washington.
The City’s direct financial stake in these ill-conceived “partnerships” would expose us to substantial financial risk, and raise questions about City staff motives when regulating developers. Downtown Grand Haven would have been left functionally and aesthetically poorer, with less open space, insufficient public parking and diminished access to shops, restaurants and the riverfront.
As a member of the City’s Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors, Mayor Monetza voted to advance this deeply flawed plan, recommending to City Council they approve it and send out an immediate solicitation to developers for proposals to erect a “true mixed-use building” (read: high-density 58-unit apartment building, two stories of interior parking and just enough ground-floor retail space to minimize project parking requirements) on the City lot behind MacKite. (In the interest of full disclosure, I should state this parking lot is directly across the street from my 140-year-old home.) I filed to run for mayor a few weeks later.
I don’t believe the “dense urban core” espoused by City planners in the recently approved “Beyond the Pier Master Plan” serves the people of Grand Haven. I think conversion of public parking lots to oversized buildings is wrong in every imaginable way.
I believe all development downtown should strictly comply with parking requirements set out in our existing zoning ordinances. So, in answer to the original question, we have sufficient downtown parking now but, if our City planners are supported in their bid to create their “dense urban core,” public parking downtown will be a memory and we will lose the function, flexibility, aesthetics and character of our extraordinary town.
What are 1 or 2 more issues you feel the city is facing and how would you address them?
There are two inextricably linked issues facing Grand Haven that will shape our future: the need to defend the character, charm and scale of our lovely small beach town against overdevelopment, and the need to restore the mayor’s and City Council’s leadership role in setting City strategy and direction.
There is a remarkable aesthetic balance in our town under direct attack by development interests, fully supported by City Manager Pat McGinnis, who has long publicly held “the best thing” for Grand Haven is four- and five-story buildings throughout downtown that would rapidly drive up the City’s tax base.
To generate property tax, Mr. McGinnis seems intent on building up a town most Grand Haven residents would prefer not to live in. And I keep wondering why the Mayor and City Council don’t rein him in. In a 2018 meeting with citizens opposed to a downtown parking structure, Mr. McGinnis justified its need by stating the City planned to build on downtown parking lots. He has repeated this personal agenda frequently at meetings among business leaders and developers, but until recently I have never heard it articulated by the Mayor or any member of City Council.
Three years after the parking structure meetings, as part of an unrelated year-long planning study—widely represented as focused on our riverfront, conducted during a pandemic when opportunity for public notice and comment was severely constrained, led by a consulting firm that proved so incompetent in employing a standard survey tool that they inverted critical results, distributed to the Mayor and City Council just days before they were scheduled to vote—a scheme to build on five City-owned downtown lots surfaced. And was nearly approved.
I voted for Mayor Monetza in the last election cycle and displayed his campaign sign on my lawn. On issues I’ve taken to them, I have found the Mayor and City Council honestly want what is best for our City, are genuinely interested in citizen input and are willing to bend to the will of the people.
But far too often they are presented only with poor and worse choices by the City Staff, and their process to get to the right result on major issues seems entirely reactive. Unless a vigilant group of citizens pays sufficient attention to the Council agenda to identify an issue in advance, and organizes and opposes a staff recommendation, the Mayor and City Council often seem to feel they have no choice but to approve what’s in front of them.
The list of issues in just the last two years on which citizen advocates had to fight City Hall is long and significant, and raises the question of how our elected leaders and populace can be so far apart on fundamentals.
Consider these battles:
• Density, height, street and parking concessions granted on the Stanco and Tribune Building projects
• Proposed bonding for BLP construction of a Harbor Island power plant and admin/ops building
• Proposed conversion of five City-owned downtown parking lots to privately-operated, multi-story buildings
• Proposed plan to build a Kansas City-based professional association’s hardscape monument on our riverfront
• Proposed residential lot splits and two-family homes on Lake Avenue.
I spent my professional life in an organization that valued, taught and practiced principled leadership. To use an imperfect maritime metaphor, the Captain’s job is not just to sound the alarm and order “All back full!” as the ship approaches rocks.
The Captain’s job is to choose a destination and set a prudent course to reach it. Our collective destination is the character and nature of the City in which we want to live. For reasons I don’t fully understand, our Mayor and City Council have ceded too much authority on this critical issue to the City Manager. And he is steering us away from the beautiful, small beach town we love.
If elected, I would work to build consensus among City Council Members that Grand Haven is already largely developed and largely lovely, that it requires no major changes. If successful, we would set firm guidelines regarding future development.
On private property, we should not offer incentives to build. Grand Haven is a premier location: developers who want to build in our City should pay a fair share of property taxes and comply with our zoning ordinances. We have considerably more control over what happens on public property and would manage it for the benefit of the people.
There should be no sale or conversion from existing use unless it serves a greater civic need and, even then, only if the new use incorporates exceptional aesthetics. I would lead a review of our zoning ordinances, especially recent changes, to make sure they align with this philosophy.
As a city, we should not seek to grow for growth’s sake. Any growth should be gradual, incremental and thoughtful, always keeping in mind that what we have is extraordinary and we must work to preserve it.
