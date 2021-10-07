The Tribune distributed questionnaires to candidates in local races on the Nov. 2 general election ballot. Their responses are listed as received.
Name: Bob Monetza
Occupation: Recently retired, I was a Facilities Engineer at Howmet Corporation (Whitehall) for over 30 years. I spent my career as an engineer in private industry, responsible for designing and implementing capital improvement projects, facilities design, equipment installation and maintenance, directing contractor projects, and leadership of UAW skilled tradesmen.
Education: BS Degree in Engineering from Western Michigan University, Associates Degree in Architectural Drafting from Muskegon Business College (now Baker College), graduated from Holland High School. I have also completed a variety of training programs related to engineering and public service, including earning a Master Citizen Planner certificate from MSUE and a Michigan Municipal League Level 2 certificate.
Community Involvement:
Since my wife and I moved to Grand Haven in 1978, I have served roles with the City and the schools, while raising my family and making my home here. I was elected to City Council in 2009, and elected mayor in 2019. I also serve on the Harbor Transit Board and the West Michigan Shoreline Regional Development Commission (WMSRDC) policy committee.
From 2010 to 2016 I served on the Tri-Cities Historical Museum Board, serving as Treasurer, Secretary, and Facilities Committee Chair. Since leaving the Museum Board, I still assist with exhibit construction at the Museum.
I have been involved in training and advocacy representing Grand Haven in Lansing, mainly through the Michigan Municipal League, including participation on legislative advisory committees. I have testified before Michigan House and Senate committees to promote the interests of Grand Haven, most recently to preserve local control of short-term rental regulations.
In 2002, I was honored at the “Night of 100 Stars”, and in 2017, I was named TCHM “Historian of the Year." In 2014, I worked with a group of High School kids to build a footbridge across the Warber Drain near Oakes Avenue.
I served three terms on the Planning Commission, including five years as chairman. I served as chairman of the City’s Environment and Natural Resource Committee from 2002 to 2009, contributing to the City’s efforts at conservation and environmental compliance.
Since 1998, I have been working with students in the Grand Haven Area Public Schools as a coach for Odyssey of the Mind and Science Olympiad, including several trips to National Tournaments; this experience has kept me in touch with the kids and what they need to be successful, as they learn and grow up.
We work in the old wood shop at White Pines where the kids learn by doing. It has been incredibly rewarding to see so many kids mature and achieve goals over all these years.
The city’s fund balance has shrunk more than 60 percent since 2018-19. Is that a concern, or does a fund balance of slightly under $2 million still represent a healthy balance?
Our projected fund balance of 16-18-percent of expenditures is adequate but not excessive; to some degree it is a matter of comfort level. A minimal general fund balance is commonly recommended to be around 11-percent, but every city’s situation is a little different.
In our case, we utilized the large fund balance of a few years ago to maintain city services while executing some large infrastructure projects (Northshore Drive, Harbor Island Drive reconstruction) and while weathering difficult economic times. The fund balance does not produce significant investment income; it is held for liquidity and security; it is not an endowment, it is a financial cushion, and it must be used carefully.
Clearly, spending down the fund balance is a limited and short-term strategy for exceptional times. The City’s fund balance is the result of past revenues exceeding expenditures over time, and it is needed to cover cash flow, unexpected and emergency expenditures, opportunities for grant fund matches, avoidance of short-term borrowing, and in general a healthy fund balance creates stability as expenditures and revenues vary.
The City is facing a significant expense in the form of pension payments. How do you suggest handling that expense?
Currently, these are payments which are obligated and are made out of our general fund. The current level of expenditure is set to catch up with required MERS (Municipal Employee Retirement System) funding by 2040, after which MERS fund payments are expected to drop dramatically. This is based on actuarial reports and MERS investment fund performance, which are out of our control.
Just ten years ago, we were fully funded, and since then we have worked to control costs by bridging our benefits down, plus we continue to have higher-than-typical participation with employee cost sharing. In 2018 and again this year, Council has set a priority goal of addressing these costs. One of the common options, closing the defined benefit plan in favor of a defined contribution plan, including matching contributions, are actually projected to increase our annual costs. Other options, such as selling city-owned assets for cash or paying for Public Safety benefits with a separate millage, are possible and could provide some relief, but are not attractive choices.
There is no magic bullet here, and we will meet our obligations. Council has charged staff with presenting a menu of possible further actions this fiscal year.
Grand Haven is facing $50 million in needed infrastructure projects in the foreseeable future. A 6-percent usage increase has been approved over the next three years, but that will cover only a small amount of the needed funding. How do you think the city should find the money for these projects?
The roughly $50 million dollar project list is a rolling summary of maintenance and replacement needs for city infrastructure, as these assets age, wear out, and depreciate. It will be addressed over many years. As current projects are completed, the list will always be backfilled with more future work, because every man-made facility eventually wears out.
In the past, voted millages would be used to finance public debt to pay for the work. In 2019, a long-term financing plan was initiated when the voters approved up to three mills of property tax, to be levied as older millages are retired, so that the overall millage rate would not increase; it will provide a permanent revenue stream dedicated to infrastructure projects.
We anticipate that the City will always seek grant funding opportunities as well, leveraging the millage funds as matching funds. In addition to the millage, it was planned that water and sewer rates would also be increased to grow the water and sewer funds (the 6-percent usage increase), which would supplement future replacement costs.
The expectation is that when fully implemented, we will have about $3 million/year of pay-as-you-go (not debt) funding for the project list, forever. This is a very forward-looking, responsible plan to deal with inevitable expenses.
What do you feel should be the plan going forward on Harbor Island?
Any future use of Harbor Island must be consistent with reality. Given the historical uses of the Island, and the contaminated materials impounded under the surface, practical and safe options are limited.
While Harbor Island is a very visible place in the river, it is not a choice waterfront real estate ripe for a residential or commercial project. Instead, it is one of the most burdened sites in the city, both in astronomical development costs and regulated environmental issues.
By City Charter (Sec 14.3(c)(2) and 15.5), the BLP is entitled to use the Sims site for utility purposes until they determine otherwise, or three-fifths of the people vote to sell it. The BLP has already proposed to relinquish about half of the site for public park use, wetlands, or natural areas.
I have been very concerned all along that attempts to clean up the site by digging up all the underlying materials, below the surface and groundwater levels, will result in unintentional releases of pollutants which have been impounded underground for at least the past 50 years. This could be a threat to the drinking water source for North Ottawa and other water systems drawing from Lake Michigan.
Capping the site and isolating the contaminants, rather than risking lake water quality by attempting to dig up all the old material, seems like the safest approach for long term public health. I am also concerned as new testing has been expanding the geographic extent and potential costs of remediation. Ultimately, EGLE and EPA must approve any plan.
With housing getting more and more expensive in the city do you see this as an issue? What are your feelings on affordable housing?
The cost and availability of housing are critical and growing problems for our people. This isn’t about drawing more population into the community, it is about having good homes for the people who live, work, and raise families here. It is both a generational problem and a workforce problem if families can’t find or afford homes.
Competition for the short supply of housing compared to demand, plus the high cost of construction, is pricing out many members of our community; few can afford $400,000+ houses. Pushing new housing out of town in the post-war pattern of suburban sprawl, covering rural areas with subdivisions, is a costly and inefficient solution.
The phrase “affordable housing” is a relative term, often invoking an image of cramped, substandard dwellings; this stigma gets in the way of acceptable solutions. Strictly speaking, housing is affordable if housing costs don’t exceed 30-percent of a household’s income.
It has become very difficult for households with incomes below the Area Median Income to find housing affordable to them. Expensive unit construction on expensive land won’t be affordable to most. The great challenge for us is to seek ways to have quality housing, meeting the community standards of Grand Haven, available across the income levels.
Do you believe parking to be a problem in the downtown area? If so, what solution would you propose?
The city has commissioned several studies of downtown parking, and mostly the conclusion is that there is adequate parking for current demand. This is a simplistic answer. Downtown parking is a mix of on-street, off-street, public, and private parking, and often it is inconveniently located blocks from businesses, Waterfront Stadium, or special events.
Parking is very tight during the summer months and during festivals, while there is excess parking for the other nine months of the year. Adjacent neighborhoods get overloaded with on-street parking all summer. For the future, there isn’t extra parking capacity to accommodate expansions of businesses, downtown residences, or new buildings.
Often, the parking problem is described as a walking problem. Many people may be willing to walk or ride bicycles to avoid driving and parking, but people who aren’t close neighbors are probably going to drive, or go elsewhere.
Parking is a necessity, and lack of useful parking is a detriment. Parking occupies valuable land, but only as an accessory use to other properties. It is so expensive to build parking structures that proposed structures are always too large, in order to cram in as many spaces as possible. As a practical matter, it would make sense to make existing underutilized parking more convenient by establishing a shuttle service and convincing people to use it.
What are one or two more issues you feel the city is facing and how would you address them?
We still have high-water impact issues, even though the record-breaking water levels have declined. Specifically, the Harbor Island Boat Launch and the Linear Park seawall need reconstruction, and the flooding in the Adams/Fifth St. neighborhood needs a permanent resolution.
The city is working on getting grant funding to make permanent fixes for these problems, as we know that the water levels will rise again. The City is also working with Ottawa County, neighboring communities, and local organizations to enhance our culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion for all residents. This will be a long-term, open-ended communication process.
