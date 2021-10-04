The Tribune distributed questionnaires to candidates in local races on the Nov. 2 general election ballot. Their responses are listed as received.
Name: Debbie Murdoch
Age: 72
Occupation: Retired
Community Involvement:
Active member of Tri-Cities Newcomers and Neighbors CWB, past president, past vice president, current treasurer.
How have your past experiences helped prepare you to serve as a council member?
I have an interest in our city of Ferrysburg. I've help leading positions in many women groups in many places I've lived.
What are 3 key issues facing the City of Ferrysburg, and how would you address those issues?
I want to be a compassionate neighbor that will listen to all citizens concerns —not a politician. I support keeping the bridge and will follow a logical process in regards to repairing/replacing it. I support preserving and maintaining the parks and green space in our city. Which make Ferrysburg unique.
I also support keeping city services such as fall leaf pick up and summer brush pick up and yearly trash pick up. Also bike path snow removal in winter. These are all popular services.
