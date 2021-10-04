The Tribune distributed questionnaires to candidates in local races on the Nov. 2 general election ballot. Their responses are listed as received.
Name: Regina Sjoberg
Age: 71
Occupation: Retired
Community Involvement:
In the past, I served on Ferrysburg’s City Council, The ZBA, the Planning Commission, and the Deer Advisory Board. I also served on the County Ambulance Oversight Committee, and attended the Citizens Police Academy. I have served on the Parkwood Village Condo Association Board, as well as serving as President of the West Michigan Academy of Arts and Academics Board. Currently, I just resigned from the PVCA Board, and volunteer at the Food Bank at St. Pat’s, and on two committees at the Muskegon Art Museum.
How have your past experiences helped prepare you to serve as mayor/council member?
I have a Master’s degree in both education and Library Science, as well as a PR background. These have helped me develop my skills in communicating with people – both verbally and in writing – and also given me strong research and organizational skills. I have a strong “institutional memory” re: Ferrysburg, as I have been involved in its governance for many years – both as a private citizen and as a public servant. Finally, my parents imbued their four daughters with a knowledge of the importance of community service. I want to serve Ferryburg because I love it. I see myself as a public servant, not a politician.
What are 3 key issues facing the City of Ferrysburg, and how would you address those issues?
Communication and responsiveness to citizens needs vast improvement. Twice in under five years, citizens have had to go over the heads of their elected officials – to save the Ferrysburg Nature Preserve, and to save Smith’s bridge. I would like to host monthly open table discussions prior to Council meetings, in which people could informally sit down and talk with Council about their concerns – whether they be personal of city based. I would very much like to do a WGHN spot each week, as does the current Grand Haven Mayor. I’d like to see our Facebook page revamped to be more user friendly. The Village of Spring Lake posts a quick summary of votes and issues. In today’s busy world, this summary is an easy way for interested citizens to get information. I would also like to work with Council members to make sure they openly answer questions from those people who do take the time to attend Council meetings. No one should be told they cannot ask a question, be told they cannot“poll” the Council, or be insulted because they question the status quo.
Accountability is one of my prime concerns. Almost every municipal government has some kind of financial accountability policy that regulates elected employee use of public funding to attend conferences and meetings. Ferrysburg does not. I have never seen any business or tax-supported institution – school, library, government board, etc. – let people use funds to attend conferences with absolutely no guidelines. If elected, I will implement an accountability policy that requires both a rationale for attendance at conferences, and a full report to Board members regarding the value of that attendance to the city.If not elected, I will ask as a citizen that an accountability policy be instituted.
Serving a diverse community is something on which I think we need to work. I’d like to see Ferrysburg investigate affordable/accessible housing options, as well as maintain our participation in joint community efforts such as the Loutit District Library, NOCH, our bus system, and maintenance of our bike paths. We have a committee working on economic development issues, and that work needs to continue. Personally, I think Ferrysburg can proudly embrace the fact that we are a bedroom community, and have everything needed in order to attract the skilled workers that allow a community to thrive. We have beautiful parks, Spring Lake, Lake Michigan, the Grand River and many bike paths for recreation. We are within easy commuting distance to GR, Muskegon, Holland, and our sister cities of Grand Haven and the Village of Spring Lake. You can live in a condo, a home, an apartment, or a duplex. We have an excellent school system, and a vibrant library. We have an awesome future, as long as we keep our goals in mind, and have a responsive government.
