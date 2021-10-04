The Tribune distributed questionnaires to candidates in local races on the Nov. 2 general election ballot. Their responses are listed as received.
Name: Scott Blease
Age: 57
Occupation: VP of Sales at a Health Insurance agency
Community Involvement:
Grand Haven, Spring Lake, Ferrysburg Chamber of Commerce member, Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce member & chamber ambassador, United Way of the Lakeshore volunteer, Ride United Event Coordinator, Bike to Work Week event director, Smart Commute Week Co-Chair, Muskegon Ride of Silence organizer & co-founder, Kids Food Basket volunteer, Red Cross donor, former member of the Grand Haven Area & Muskegon Jaycees, Adopt a Highway volunteer and Salvation Army contributor. I also helped lead the Ferrysburg Fire Barn Park playground equipment fundraiser and community build. Previous youth football, basketball and soccer coach in the Tri-Cities.
How have your past experiences helped prepare you to serve as mayor/council member?
By being on City Council of Ferrysburg 2011-2015 & 2018 to present. Currently onthe Planning Committee, Economic Development Task Force and the MPO Policy Committee Vice Chair. Former member of the Recreation Committe, Tree Board, Deer Advisory Board, NORA Board, Harbor Transit Authority Board all with the city of Ferrysburg. Former member of the Ottawa County Solid Waste Planning Committee. I also have numerous years of sales management experience.
What are 3 key issues facing the City of Ferrysburg, and how would you address those issues?
Smith's Bridge - We have been able to secure a full replacement of the bridge from the state budget with no cost to the city. The city still does need to pay for twice a year bridge inspections and continue the weight restrictions for safety concerns. I would also suggest still contributing to the bridge fund for any future repairs. We do not want to be in this same situation again for the next 40-50 years.
Infrastructure - streets & roads. There is a Street Millage proposal on the November 2 ballott for 1.5 mills for 5 years. That could generate $1.55 million for street repairs and construction. The MPO (MDOT funding) also helps contribute some of the cost for the street projects.
Economic Development - I currently am a member of the Economic Development Task Force. The entire city of Ferrysburg is a Brownfield Redevelopment Zone so that could be a benfit to draw new businesses in the city. The task force is hosting a forum/information meeting with the business and property owners on Oct 20 at city hall. There will be discussions on the Michigan Brownfield program, other community development programs & tools and environmental & non-environmental aspects. The main concern is there is not very much available vacant property in the city, so it is a challenge to grow our tax base. One idea that I like is the same one the Planning Committe has been working on; which is the accessory upper floor dwelling units. For example, the property owner of a storage unit can live in the upper part of the building and have the lower part for storage or a small business. You could expand that idea to include a retail or small service industry business in a lower unit and have residential living upstairs. That could also help with affordable housing costs in the city.
