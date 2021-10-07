The Tribune distributed questionnaires to candidates in local races on the Nov. 2 general election ballot. Their responses are listed as received.
Name: Dennis Scott
Age: 72
Occupation: Retired from Grand Haven Public Works Department and Grand Haven Area Public Schools.
Education: Graduated from Grand Haven Public Schools
Community Involvement: Was on the environmental Committee
The city's fund balance Shrunk more than 60 percent since 2018-19. Is that a concern, or does a fund balance of under on slightly under $2 million still represent a healthy fund balance?
On the surface it would be easy to say it is a concern, however, when talking about the city's fund balance you have to remember we only talking about the General Fund Balance so we are not taking into account any of the other city accounts. ( for instance the public improvement has a $1.7 million fund balance) The city's finances are very complicated.
The city has dozens of “funds." The General Fund is one of our biggest funds. It's the one where most of our property taxes go. It's the fund where we pay for our police and fire and our city hall employees, along with other things as well. The City of Grand Haven is also required to have an annual audit, conducted by a very specialized accounting firm.
They have recommended that we keep an 11-percent fund balance. ( back a few years ago the city council agreed that we needed to keep a fund balance of 22-percent, incase we might need it for Grand Landing as we were in financial trouble with that project. We also levied 34 a mill tax back then for it) We have always been above 11-percent as long as I have been on the city council, and if you go to our web sight at grandhaven.org you will be able to see how we are doing financially.
Grand Landing is now behind us and that 15 million debt is gone, (also just so people understand what we are talking about, the fund balance is what's left after all the bills are paid for the fiscal year ending June 30th so this one will end June 30th 2022). When you see the fund balance decrease, ( remember this is only in the general fund) there is usually a good explanation for it.
Many people will probably jump to the conclusion that we are spending way too much money, but you have to take a look at what's going on in other city accounts in order to get the big picture. Again, the public improvement fund will have a fund balance of $1.7 million, then add the general fund account to that and that's well over $3 million and if you were to add all the fund balances in the other city accounts you would then see how well we are really doing.
That's why we have always had a great financial rating from the state as long as I have been on council we have remained between a 0 rating and a rating of 1 (The ratings go from 0 to 10 with 0 being the best and 10 being the worst) Again go to our website and see the rating for yourself. One more thing to note, we have the ability to transfer money from one fund to another if needed.
So, (it) is almost $2 million in the general fund a healthy fund balance and a fund balance of $1.7 million in the public improvement fund a healthy fund balance? yes, it is enough.
Our city manager, our financial director, our city treasurer, along with all their staff, and we on City Council have kept Grand Haven on solid financial ground, none of us have anything to apologize for.
Also, when setting up the budget, the city staff errors on the conservative side, so as we are traveling down the city's fiscal road we will probably see some of or all account fund balances increasing.
The city is facing a significant expense in the form of pension payments. How do you suggest handling that expense?
We (the city council) along with the city manger and his staff and with the cooperation of our employees and unions have made significant gains in this area, by reducing the multiplier our employees were receiving. ( The police and fire multiplier went down from 3 to 2.5, the public works and non-union employees from a multiplier of 2.5 to 1.75.)
This has amounted to our employees taking a 22-percent benefit cut over the last three years. ( A public works employee who once could max out his pension with 36 years of service, now has to work 45 years to max it out.) Also, we need to remember the police and fire do not receive social security, so we and they are not contributing into that federal fund.
A few years ago the MERS (the Michigan Employees Retirement System) changed the way they calculate the pension system and when they did that it put almost all the city's in Michigan in the red. We are still in far better shape than most cities, as our employees are contributing half into ours and theirs pension system.
So, we are making gains in reducing our pension system obligations and we are putting into the pension system every year, the amount of money MERS recommends. and their recommendations are reducing our underfunded liabilities.
Maybe slower than my opponents think we should. But by doing what we are doing and by keeping a strong and steady hand on our pension system we (as taxpayers and city employees) can weather this storm together.
Grand Haven is facing $50 million in needed infrastructure projects in the foreseeable future. A 6-percent usage increase has been approved over the next three years, but that will cover only a small amount of the needed funding. How do you think the city should find the money for these projects?
First of all the 6-percent increase is 6-percent per year for the next three years or 18-percent over the next three years. We have accomplished a lot over the years, (Sheldon from Howard to Taylor.) (Jackson from east of Griffin to Second.) (4th, 5th, 6th. Monroe, Adams. north of Jackson.) ( Madison 5th and 6th to Jackson) (East side of Beacon from Woodlawn to Pennoyer) (Waverly from Albee to Friant) (Beechtree Fulton to Robbins) (Grand from Sheldon to Harbor) (Washington from Beacon to 7th) (Washington from 3rd to Harbor) ( Harbor from Lake Ave to Sherman) ( Harbor from Columbus to Franklin) ( Lake Ave from Harbor to Lovers Lane and replacing wall) (Replacing several sewer lift stations at between a quarter of a million dollars to over a half a million dollars each) (Fulton from Beacon to Beechtree.)
Half of it has been completed the second half to be completed in 2022) We have lined almost all the sewers that run under Beacon (US-31) and also a long list of sewers in other parts of town. The city has also had to raise water rates for the replacement of leaded lines and that project is also under way. We also spend half a million dollars every year resurfacing our roads.
I say all this because there are a few people out there that don't think we are doing enough. Yes we can do more and we can do it faster but that will mean raising taxes and raising sewer and water rates a lot more than we are already doing.
I for one, am for staying on a steady course, it maybe slower than some would like to it being done but we are making steady headway. We have some here in town who are on fixed income and struggling to make ends meet I don't want to over burden our senior population.
We also must make sure that our infrastructure projects are being done in the right order and we are not wasting taxpayer dollars on pet projects. That, I believe has happened in the past.
What do you feel should be the plan going forward on Harbor Island?
It would be nice to be able to develop it into a public park area and there's also been talk about a solar farm being put on the island. But before we get too carried away with what we would like see go on there, we need to find out from EGLE and the EPA what they expect and/or require us to do as far as cleanup on the Island.
With housing getting more expensive in the city do you see this as an issue? What are your feelings about affordable housing?
Yes it is an issue, because I believe a minority of people here in Grand Haven and people from outside of this area have made it an issue. I am not in favor of shrinking property lines, I am not in favor of shrinking or reducing our setbacks to accommodate affordable housing.
It's time to put them back where they were and stop trying to make Grand Haven any denser than it already is. By doing what some people would have us do (I believe a minority of people) I think it would end up destroying the uniqueness the beauty and quaintness of our town. We are making available some affordable houses across from the airport (Robinson Landing) so it's not like we are not doing anything. we are. But to cram houses into our neighborhoods and our town that's what I am completely against doing.
Do you believe parking to be a problem in the downtown area ? If so, what solution would you propose?
Parking downtown in the summertime in Grand Haven has always been a problem. Back in the early 70s while working for the city we were involved in the building of some of the parking lots. Houses were torn down and more parking lots were built and it seems like even after building those, parking was still a problem there.
Grand Haven has always attracted more people in the summertime than we could accommodate (as far as parking goes.) I don't have a good answer for that problem. I remember when working for the city we would try limiting parking by putting up signs with 4hr limits then a few years later 3hr. limits.
They tried to make their employees park on the south side of Franklin whatever was tried it never worked out because there was always more cars than there were parking places. So, whatever was tried never fully worked.
Grand Haven has always attracted an overflow of people and now it seems to have expanded from the three summer months to five months from the first of May though the end of September. It seems like the more parking we build the more people and cars come. Saying that. I am not in favor of parking garages. They are too expensive to build and very costly to maintain, and not neighborhood friendly,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.