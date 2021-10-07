The Tribune distributed questionnaires to candidates in local races on the Nov. 2 general election ballot. Their responses are listed as received.
Name: Mike Westbrook
Age: 47
Occupation: Director of Environment, Health and Safety – Shape Corp
Education: Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Environmental Health Management – Ferris State University
What qualifications make you a viable candidate for the BLP board?
My qualifications are:
• 24 years of experience in sustainable business, occupational health and safety, and environmental compliance.
• Deep experience in purchasing and management of utilities, including electric and natural gas.
• Well versed in budgeting and strategic planning activities.
• Manage the corporate sustainability plan for a local manufacturer, working for carbon neutrality, energy conservation, pollution prevention, sustainable procurement, etc.
• Background in a variety of clean air and clean water compliance work, including regulatory permitting for storm water, wastewater, and air emissions.
• Corporate Compliance Officer overseeing company compliance and business ethics.
• Currently serving as a member of the Grand Haven City Planning Commission on which I have gained an understanding of an understanding of our community’s growth challenges.
Should Grand Haven have its own local power generation?
Grand Haven is currently buying its electricity from the grid as the BLP has discontinued all power generation. In the future, I would support the BLP evaluating local generation projects as current technologies improve or new technologies emerge if those projects provided benefits to ratepayers and/or the environment.
How should renewables figure into our plans?
By 2024, 28% of Grand Haven’s energy will come from renewable energy sources. Renewable energy strategies must continue to be a major focus for the BLP.
Renewable energy conserves valuable natural resources, reduces carbon emissions, and in my opinion are desirable whenever possible. Affordability and rate impacts have historically been concerns with renewable energy; however, it is exciting to see that renewable options (including energy storage systems) are becoming more economical and I support the efforts of the BLP to considerably expand our renewable portfolio.
How should the BLP use the property on Harbor Island going forward?
The BLP has communicated they have no plans to build on Harbor Island, which I fully support.
Grand Haven currently identifies the planned future land use for the former Sims coal plant as “Industrial”. I believe this area should be transitioned to “Natural Space/Open Area” like the rest of Harbor Island.
As a current member of the Planning Commission, I have requested the future land use of Harbor Island be added as an agenda item to an upcoming Planning Commission meeting.
As we are currently working on a 5-year update to the City of Grand Haven’s Master Plan, the timing is perfect.
Public comments made during recent City Council and BLP Board meetings indicate there is similar interest from residents and other concerned citizens about this important piece of our city.
What would be your strategy for rebuilding trust with the community?
As your BLP Trustee, my strategy for earning public trust will be:
• Putting the health and safety of our community as the top priority in all decision making.
• Making myself readily available for one-on-one communication.
• Being a strong advocate for public engagement.
• Promoting transparency between the BLP and ALL rate payers at ALL times.
Should the BLP be issuing bonds to pay for their projects? If so, why? If not, how should they pay for projects?
Bonds are appropriate to finance BLP projects from the approved 5-year capital plan or strategic plan when appropriate. In most instances, bonds represent a less expensive source of financing than offered by conventional lending.
Bonds are also considerably more flexible than conventional loans as it relates to interest and repayment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.