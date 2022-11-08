Editor's note: Candidates running to represent Michigan's 88th House District allowed Tribune reporters to follow them around for a time Tuesday. This article focuses on Christine Baker of Grand Haven.
The polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, but that didn't stop Democratic candidate Christine Baker from making some last-minute phone calls to potential voters.
By the end of the day, she expected that she would have called about 40 or so people asking them for their vote.
But she isn’t the only one calling people Tuesday, Baker said. There were other people on her team doing the same thing.
It’s hard for her to relax, despite her best efforts; this election is a first for Baker. As a member of the Grand Haven school board, she isn’t a political newcomer — but running for Michigan’s newly created 88th District in the House of Representatives puts her in uncharted territory.
Her opponent, Greg VanWoerkom, is a practiced politician and the incumbent candidate from the present 91st district.
“I’ve likened it to having a baby — you probably wouldn’t do it if you knew what you are facing," Baker said. "But once you are committed to it, you love it either way. It was a big learning curve (going from a school board election to the state House) — a lot of time, a lot of fits and starts. You just don’t know what you are doing.
“You don’t have a campaign team set up, you don’t have a committee set up,” she continued. “I kind of did when I ran for school board for a while, but it had kind of laid dormant.”
Baker credits Kim Nagy, a fellow Democrat who was running for the state Senate 31st District on Tuesday, for guiding her through the steep learning curve of running a campaign of this size. Nagy, who is running against incumbent Sen. Roger Victory, ran for a House seat in 2016.
In addition to making phone calls, Baker spent her time on Election Day making a big pot of chili and preparing her home for the election party she would be hosting for her staff and volunteers Tuesday evening, listening to the radio, and checking the status of her absentee ballot online.
