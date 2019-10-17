City clerk gears up for Nov. 5 election

Election officials are making preparations to ensure Tuesday, Nov. 5, goes smoothly for voters as the day marks the general election in the city of Grand Haven.
“We’re preparing for it to be busy,” City Clerk Linda Browand said. “We just don’t know how busy.”
With the ability to fill out an absentee ballot without previously required reasoning, such as being out of town on election day, Browand predicts there may be less people visiting the polls this time around. She said less than 30 percent of the city’s 8,805 registered voters cast a ballot in the August primary.
To help people who come to the polls in a few weeks, election inspectors were approved for Nov. 5 during a Grand Haven Election Commission meeting.
“Inspectors have to be a registered voter in the state and go through training at the county clerk’s office,” said Browand, who chairs the city commission. “I usually try to use the same people for the precincts.”
As with the primary election in August, same-day registration also will be available.
On the city ballot in November will be councilmen Josh Brugger and Robert “Bob” Monetza vying for the mayor’s seat, a position with a two-year term; Collin Beighley, Jamie Cooper, Ryan Cummins and Mike Fritz (incumbent) seeking two City Council seats, each with four-year terms; and Andy Cawthon and Todd Crum facing off for a trustee position with the Board of Light & Power, a seat with a six-year term.
Also on the city ballot is an infrastructure millage. This proposed perpetual 3-mill levy would be phased in over the span of the next 15 years as the current 3.419 mills expire.
Voters making a trip to the polls will need to visit their respective precincts:
— Precinct 1 is at the Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave.;
— Precinct 2 is at Second Christian Reformed Church, 2021 Sheldon Road;
— Precinct 3 is at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St.;
— Precinct 4 is at St. Patrick’s Family Center, 901 Columbus Ave.
