The five candidates running for two open seats on Grand Haven’s City Council participated in an election forum Thursday night at the Grand Haven Community Center.
Incumbent councilmen Dennis Scott and Mike Dora are being challenged by Karen Lowe, Kevin McLaughlin and Tim Deiters.
Deiters, Dora and Scott are all longtime Grand Haven residents, while Lowe and McLaughlin are relative newcomers to the area, both possessing backgrounds in business.
Lowe is a former partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers and a retired vice president and general manager at IBM. McLaughlin is a retired community and economic development professional who has worked with both Dick’s Sporting Goods and the New York Mets.
“I spent over 40 years as a leader and as an administrator in public, private and nonprofit sector,” McLaughlin said. “I have comprehensive experience developing multimillion-dollar operational development budgets at the local and state level.” He also noted his extensive experience in real estate financing and development, grant writing, administration, and financial credit analysis.
During his career, McLaughlin said he’s dealt with a variety of people – which include state and local government officials and investment bankers. His experience, he said, will allow him to bring fresh ideas to future development operations.
“I volunteered to run for City Council because I was and still am a bit concerned with the financial state of our city,” he said. “I believe I have both the education and the experience to address some of the challenges our city is going to face. What I will add to the council, I believe, is my background and experience will complement the council, and bring some diversity of thought, and some fresh forward-thinking.”
McLaughlin, Lowe and Deiters all cited financial issues being a concern within the city. Both Dora and Scott defended the financial decisions made by the City Council in recent years.
“When they look at that big deficit you are calling right now, we had a 32 percent fund balance that we did not need,” Scott said. “Thirty-two percent is huge. You know, I talked to two former city managers and they were shocked at that. They couldn’t believe we had that big of a fund balance. We had a $14 (million) to $15 million debt (for Grand Landing) in 2010 and we just paid it off.”
Scott said the city used the fund balance to work on infrastructure needs.
“If they want to criticize us for that, they can,” he added, “but I disagree with that wholly.”
Dora said most of the city departments have positive cash flow balances. However, he said the cemetery, Community Center and marina are a draw on the fund balance and are being subsidized by the city.
“I’m not saying they have to generate a profit, but if they can carry their own weight (and) they can break even, that would free up an enormous amount of funds that can go back into the general fund that we can disburse throughout the city to do many, many other things with,” Dora said.
Jokingly, he added: “Next time you are driving down your road and think this thing needs to be redone, park your boat at the marina for a couple of days so we can get some money to accomplish that.”
While the two incumbents attempted to paint the city’s finances in a positive light, Lowe had a different perspective. She is concerned with the issue of the $26 million of underfunded pension liabilities. She said the city has shrinking reserves, and she doesn’t feel it’s in very good shape.
Regarding the Board of Light & Power’s (BLP) bond proposal, all of the candidates seemed in favor of a pause on making a decision on it, but not all of them agreed on whether the plans for a natural-gas peaking plant should be a part of the city’s future.
“(The state environmental agency) has not studied anything,” Deiters said. “We know that we have stuff there (PFOS, PFAS, cyanide, etc.), but there is no report of anything. So, to proceed forward not knowing what is going to happen, or what your costs are going to be, that’s just foolish. That’s like buying a swamp in Florida. Until you get that report, you don’t know if that property is usable or not unusable.”
Both Scott and Deiters said they support a peaking plant being built sometime in the future on Harbor Island. Deiters, who works as an electrical contractor, said he always thinks additional electricity is a good thing.
“Do I think we need a plant? Yeah. I am an electrician, I like backups, I do, I love backups, and I’ve sold lots of backups,” he said. “... The people that buy those little generators, yeah, it will get you by, but it won’t do the job ... you have to stop something in order to use it. And the bigger the generator, the more you can use. It is just common sense.”
Dora said his main concern when it comes to energy is the safety of residents. He said there are elderly people with medical needs that rely on the power. He said he is in favor of more power, but isn’t opposed to it coming from somewhere else, and is even open to the idea of a collaboration with another municipality.
The candidates all seemed in favor of further development of the city, but want it done carefully and with the community involved, hoping the city doesn’t become too crowded.
