3 City Council candidates meet for forum

Two seats are up for grabs on Grand Haven’s City Council on Nov. 5. On Tuesday, three of the four people vying for those seats met for a candidates forum at the Grand Haven Community Center.
The forum was hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Grand Haven Area.
Collin Beighley, Jamie Cooper and Ryan Cummins answered a series of questions during the event, including some asked by crowd members. The fourth candidate, incumbent Councilman Mike Fritz, was unable to attend.
Candidates responded to topics including:
Methods in determining what position to take on an issue
Candidates answered questions in a rotating fashion, with Beighley starting the responses for how he determines what stance he takes on a given issue.
“I try not to make spur-of-the-moment decisions,” he said, noting research plays a big role in his decision-making process. “I think that it’s important to take in as much information as possible before making a decision.”
Cooper agreed with the statement, adding that it is important to also listen to local voters. When decisions come before the board that may require more information, Cooper said she will not be afraid to say a decision should wait while more research is done.
Cummins said part of his job on the Grand Haven Planning Commission is to approach topics with an open mind, and to listen and learn from people with different backgrounds and views.
Approaching state officials to advocate for city issues and communicating their impact
In working with the City Council, candidates were told they may need to occasionally speak with state officials. Each candidate noted the importance of working on the state level, as well as the local level.
“I am no stranger to state officials,” Cooper said, noting the times she’s been in Lansing to speak with Michigan lawmakers on cannabis-related topics. “It is important to have a relationship with our state officials. So many things happen at the state level that affect the community.”
Cummins noted that, as well as having a good relationship with state officials, voters need to chose the best candidate to be advocates of their interests during state elections.
While not having much experience with Michigan officials, Beighley said when living in California he had many opportunities to contact state representatives there, and he would use that knowledge in Grand Haven.
Encouraging civility and narrowing the increasing divide in the community and nation
Candidates were given the opportunity to discuss how they would each work to make Grand Haven an open and inviting place for all people, each noting different aspects of the city in which they see this divide decreasing in one way or another.
“I love the signs in yards that say, ‘Hate has no place here,’” Cummins said. “I think we need to focus on this.”
Cummins noted that he sees some diversity within the city, but as a part of the council, he would work with the other councilmembers to strive for a more diverse and welcoming community.
Beighley gave personal experiences of how he has come to accept people for who they are, and said perhaps the starting point to narrow this divide is in smaller communities like Grand Haven.
Once the movement has started, it could grow to be nationwide.
Cooper agreed, reading a portion of the front page of the city’s website. She said she is proud to be a part of the community, but believes Grand Haven can do better to be more inclusive of all people.
