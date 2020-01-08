County officials announce re-election bids

Four Ottawa County elected officials say they will run for re-election this year.
Sheriff Steve Kempker, Clerk/Register of Deeds Justin Roebuck, Treasurer Amanda Price and Water Resources Commissioner Joe Bush collectively made their announcements Tuesday. All are Republicans.
Each position is a four-year term.
Lee Fisher, 57, a Republican from Holland, earlier announced that he is running to become the county prosecutor. Longtime Prosecuting Attorney Ron Frantz, who has led the office for almost 30 years, will retire at the end of this year.
Others who have already filed to run for re-election this year include State Rep. Jim Lilly, R-Park Township, and Ottawa County Commissioner Roger Bergman, R-Grand Haven.
The deadline to file for candidacy in any of the open positions for the 2020 election is 4 p.m. April 21.
Sheriff Steve Kempker
The 58-year-old Zeeland resident was elected sheriff in 2016, replacing longtime Sheriff Gary Rosema, who retired that year. Kempker previously served as Rosema’s undersheriff.
Kempker started his career with the Holland Police Department in 1980 and joined the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office in 1989.
While victims of crimes and their families still remain the department’s top priority, Kemper said his goal continues to be the reduction of crime and continued strong community engagement. He said officers are working with organizations such as Resilience (the former Center for Women in Transition) to stop the rise in domestic violence cases, as well as crimes against children.
A large number of officers will be retiring over the next four years and Kempker said his office is working on retention and recruiting new deputies, as well as providing quality, well-trained staff to serve the county.
Increased mental health services are being offered at the jail, the sheriff said, and the corrections division now has 24/7 medical help.
“I believe the citizens of Ottawa County deserve a relationship with the Sheriff’s Office and the sheriff that is rooted in accountability, trust, legitimacy, transparency, open communication and being fiscally responsible,” Kempker said. “A dedicated, efficient and effective Sheriff’s Office is critical to the quality of life and ensuring public safety in Ottawa County.”
Clerk Justin Roebuck
Roebuck, 36, was elected to his position in 2016, after being appointed two years earlier. He previously served as a Circuit Court clerk and recorder of land records.
“Since taking office in 2014, my goal has been excellent customer service and the efficient use of taxpayer dollars,” Roebuck said. “I believe we must keep pace with the needs of our growing community with smarter technology, innovative thinking and responsive communication.”
One of his top priorities is the security of the election process through expanded training and physical security of the voting machines. Roebuck said they are getting ready to train 1,000 election workers and his office has a need for 300 more election workers countywide.
Some of Roebuck’s initiatives since he took office include: expanding online services to give customers more options from home; combining Vital Records and Register of Deeds; expanding customer service hours for satellite office locations without increasing costs; strengthening election worker training; implementing a more secure voting system countywide; increasing electronic recording of property records; and the ongoing digitization of court, elections, property and vital record documents.
Treasurer Amanda Price
Price, 63, is seeking election to the post she was appointed to in late 2018. She is a former Park Township supervisor and state representative.
Price took over the treasurer position from Bradley Slagh, who was elected to the state House in 2018. Slagh had been treasurer since 2007.
“We still have that same safety focus to protect the dollars,” Price said.
The office is doing technology upgrades and staff is training with the Sheriff’s Office to learn how to work with difficult customers, she said. Her main task is “accounting for the money and keeping it safe,” Price said.
“I was honored to be appointed as Ottawa County treasurer in 2018, and am proud to serve the residents of Ottawa County,” Price said. “In my experience, Ottawa County is a leader in so many areas of county government because it possesses an excellent vision for the future of the county and has created an environment of cooperation among the many units of government in our area.”
Price serves on the board of the Children’s Advocacy Center and the Historic Ottawa Beach Society (Pumphouse Museum). She and her husband, Rodger Price, live in Park Township.
Water Resources Commissioner Joe Bush
Bush, 48, is seeking a third term as the county’s water resources commissioner. He won election to the office for the first time in 2012.
Bush said high water levels have and will continue to keep his office very busy as the staff works to help residents secure permits to combat erosion and keep drains clear so roads, yards and farm fields can be kept clear of water. He said his office gets calls at least every other day from farmers who want him to walk their drains and from people alerting them to ash trees that have fallen into and are blocking the drains.
“We’ve been very proactive on cleaning the drains,” he said.
Ottawa County’s deep aquifer (water source) is also a big concern.
Bush said some developments in Allendale are on hold because of the water problem. His office is also trying to get funding to map out higher-risk areas, like a couple of spots along M-104, to help officials deal with potential flood areas.
