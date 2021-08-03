The results are in for the primary elections for Grand Haven City Council and Board of Light and Power (BLP).
There were five candidates running for two open seats on both the BLP and City Council. Voters were asked to pick two, with four moving on to the general election on Nov. 2, and one person being left behind.
For the BLP, Dale Reenders will not be moving forward to the general election. Out of 3,636 votes, Reenders received 491 votes, for a total of 13.5 percent.
Andrea Hendrick, Michael Westbrook, Geri McCaleb and Andy Cawthon will be advancing.
“Thank you to each person who has supported me, and those who took time to vote in this primary," Reenders said. "I would also like to thank the people of Grand Haven who have spent time talking to me and helping me learn more about your concerns of the BLP proposed issues.
“I challenge the new candidates and elected officials to look at all the options for Harbor Island and define the ice melt issues. The future electrical needs of my home town need to move forward and stay strong. Thank you again for letting me have a platform for the last few months.
“I have sincerely enjoyed meeting so many of you, I will stay engaged as a citizen of Grand Haven.”
Hendrick received the most votes in the primary, with 1,202 for a total of 33.1 percent. She was followed by Westbrook, who received 718 votes for a total of 19.7 percent.
“I'm truly thankful to the Grand Haven citizens that trusted me enough to vote for me. This has been a humbling and eye-opening experience. I've walked all over this community and experienced Grand Haven in a unique and intimate way,” Hendrick said.
“I've learned so much and I want to keep learning. This community is more engaged and more informed than I've ever seen in the almost 20 years I've lived in Grand Haven and you deserve to have elected officials that truly listen.”
“We now have months before the next vote is cast, but only weeks before the current City Council is set to vote on the bonds for Harbor Island. Please stay engaged and show up to the community meetings on Aug. 9 at the Grand Haven Community Center and Aug. 11 at St. Patrick's Family Center. Your voice matters.”
For the city council, incumbents Dennis Scott and Mike Dora will be moving on, along with Karen Lowe and Kevin McLaughlin.
Timothy Deiters will not move on. He received 288 votes, or just 7.7 percent, of 3,761 total votes.
“Thank you to all of the voters that came out today. I’m proud that you exercised your rights and voted the way you did. I appreciate the support I received,” Deiters said.
The two favorites of this election are the highly credentialed Lowe and McLaughlin; neither are natives to the Grand Haven area.
Lowe received the most votes, with 1,189 for a total of 31.6 percent. McLaughlin received 931 votes for a total of 24.8 percent.
Prior to retirement, Lowe worked as a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers and was a general manager at IBM. McLaughlin is a retired community and economic development professional who has worked with both Dicks Sporting Goods and the New York Mets.
"I am so very grateful for this overwhelming show of support from our community. Thank you to all who voted for me and congratulations to the other three candidates who will be moving forward to the General Election in November," Lowe said.
"I would also like to acknowledge and thank Mr. Timothy Dieters for his willingness to step forward and offer to serve our community. It takes both bravery and selflessness to put oneself out there in an election such as this, and, as someone told me recently, willingness to serve should always be celebrated.”
The Ottawa County elections office said 2,081 city voters cast ballots in Tuesday's primary, a 22.4 percent turnout.
To view the results visit: https://tinyurl.com/5fyjdpey
