The newest member of Grand Haven’s City Council was voted in and took his oath of office during Monday night’s regularly scheduled meeting.
After Mayor Bob Monetza called for nominations, councilmembers voted, ultimately making the unanimous decision to appoint Mike Dora to complete Monetza’s term, which opened up when the mayor took his new seat after the November general election. It will expire in two years.
Dora, who has served as a city planning commissioner since 2015, says he is happy with the process used in appointing a councilmember.
“I’m happy to have been chosen to serve the city and the people,” he said.
Council followed the City Charter in making its decision. However, Monetza said the charter is silent regarding the process in making an appointment.
“The charter explains that when there is a vacancy on council, the members of City Council shall appoint a new member to fill that spot,” he said. “The seat I vacated was not on the general election ballot. I didn’t feel that it was appropriate or correct to go back to the ballot that was just held and use that ballot to fill the seat. I thought we would stay true to the charter. The nearest thing I could find in this process was to take nominations, put them on a ballot and we vote.”
Monetza nominated Jamie Cooper, one of the other two candidates who were interviewed last Monday for the council position. She finished third in the November election for two seats on the council.
“I think Jamie would bring a good balance to the council and a good perspective,” the mayor said.
Councilman Dennis Scott nominated Dora.
“He’s a lifelong resident," Scott said. "He has been on the Planning Commission for years. I think he would make a great candidate."
Councilmen Ryan Cummins and Mike Fritz nominated Andy Cawthon, who unsuccessfully ran for a Board of Light & Power trustee post this year.
“He’s been very involved in the last 20 years here in Grand Haven,” Fritz said of Cawthon. “I think he would be a good fit for us also.”
Councilmembers went through three rounds of voting without coming to a consensus.
“If we had three seats to fill, I would fill them with these three people,” Monetza said. “I think that we have three very good candidates here, but as they say in the 'Highlander' movies, ‘There can be only one.’”
Before a fourth round of voting, councilmembers discussed the candidates again. A unanimous vote was then made for Dora to join the council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.