Here are the latest election results (Tuesday, 11:58 p.m.):
Latest News
- Community Calendar 11-4
- Gov. Wolf urges voters to remain calm, 'take a deep breath' while awaiting election results
- Penn State first-time voters speak about their first election experience
- Probate Judge Kathryn George leading; Galen ahead in Eastpointe judicial seat
- Despite unusual challenges, elections appear to go smoothly in Natrona County, most of Wyoming
- Despite discussing Will Fuller trade with Texans, Packers stand pat at NFL trade deadline
- Election results
- Without AJ Dillon, Jamaal Williams — and likely minus Aaron Jones, too — Packers coach Matt LaFleur faces big game-plan challenges
Most Popular
Articles
- LeAnn Rimes opens up on psoriasis battle: 'I'm tired of hiding'
- Fire destroys pole barn Sunday morning in Robinson Township
- Ferry Elementary/Voyager School moves to virtual learning due to COVID
- Restaurant owners frustrated by latest restrictions
- SL woman pleads guilty to charges from face mask incident
- Thursday's update: 2 more deaths in Ottawa County; 6 this week
- Local teen completes 21-mile circuit around Higgins Lake
- Nobody hurt in Allendale parking lot shooting
- Pandemic haunts Halloween: What's happening in the Tri-Cities?
- Steven V. Vipond
Images
Videos
Commented
- Militia group plotted to kidnap Gov. Whitmer, feds say (19)
- How will history write our two sets of reality? (14)
- Your Views (11)
- Your Views (11)
- Crowd chants 'lock her up' against Whitmer at Trump rally (11)
- Your Views (7)
- Right-wing plot to kidnap Michigan's governor should worry us all (7)
- ‘The right thing to do’: Mayor reminds residents to mask up, follow social distancing rules (6)
- Proposals for reuse of old diesel plant include restaurant, 6-story hotel (6)
- Marriage equality in the crosshairs of SCOTUS (6)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.