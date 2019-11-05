(Updated: 9:04 p.m. Tuesday) Here are the latest (unofficial) results of today's elections in Grand Haven and Ferrysburg:
GRAND HAVEN (4 of 4 precincts full reporting)
Mayor (one two-year term)
Josh Brugger: 1,251 - 47%
√Robert Monetza: 1,408 - 53%
City Council (two four-year terms)
Collin Beighley: 421 - 9.1%
Jamie Cooper: 1,094 - 23.7%
√Ryan Cummins: 1,470 - 31.9%
√Mike Fritz (i): 1,626 - 35.3%
BLP trustee (one six-year term)
Andy Cawthon: 1,073 - 45.2%
√Todd Crum: 1,302 - 54.8%
"Forever Millage" charter amendment
√Yes: 1,791 - 69.1%
No: 801 - 30.9%
FERRYSBURG (1 of 1 precincts fully reporting, does not include write-in votes)
City Council (three four-year terms)
William Montgomery: 552
Timothy O'Donnell (i): 345
Deborah Murdoch (write-in): ?
Stephanie Rahilly (write-in): ?
Jerry Sias (write-in): ?
Charter amendment to increase elected officials compensation
√Yes: 442 - 64.8%
No: 240 - 35.2%
Mayor (2-year term)
√Rebecca Hopp (i): 516 - 100%
HOLLAND (7 of 7 precincts full reporting)
Mayor
√Nathan Bocks: 3,839 - 53.4%
Nancy De Boer (i): 3,349 - 46.6%
