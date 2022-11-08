Unofficial election results: Nov. 8 (updated: Wednesday 1:15 a.m.)
Governor (55% reporting)
Gretchen Whitmer: 51.9%
Tudor Dixon: 46.5%
Attorney General (56% reporting)
Dana Nessel: 50.5%
Matthew DePerno: 47.1%
Secretary of State (55% reporting)
Jocelyn Benson: 53.2%
Kristina Karamo: 44.5%
Congress, 3rd District (39% reporting)
Hillary Scholten: 46,121
John Gibbs: 40,576
State Senate, 31st District (74 of 114 Ottawa County precincts fully reporting)
Kim Nagy: 38,872
√Roger Victory: 72,125
Jessica Fox: 2,489
State House, 88th District (27 of 34 Ottawa County precincts fully reporting)
Christine Baker: 15,405
Greg VanWoerkom: 20,993
Marv Bolthouse: 688
Ottawa County commissioner, 10th District (10 of 12 precincts fully reporting)
Douglas VanBennekom: 5,758 (40.8%)
√Roger Bergman: 8,356 (59.2%)
Ottawa County Circuit Court, new judgeship (82 of 134 precincts fully reporting)
√Paul Kraus: 62,322 (67.7%)
Mercedes Watts: 29,673 (32.3%)
Grand Haven school board, 2 6-year terms (18 of 19 precincts fully reporting)
Tracey Nauta: 4,943 (14.6%)
√Nichol Stack: 8,036 (23.7%)
√Carl Treutler: 7,493 (22.1%)
Tommy Van Hill: 6,668 (19.7%)
Roger Williams: 6,778 (20%)
Grand Haven school board, 1 4-year term (18 of 19 precincts fully reporting)
Marc Eickholt: 8,887
Thomas Hoekstra II: 8,585
Spring Lake school board, 3 6-year terms (4 of 7 precincts fully reporting)
Amber Bolhuis: 3029
Kathy Breen: 2884
Courtney Holmes: 3251
Chris Martinez: 2998
Jennifer Nicles: 3301
Kevin Priddy: 479
Curt Theune: 3627
Statewide proposals
Proposal 1 (54% reporting)
Yes: 65%
No: 35%
Proposal 2 (54% reporting)
Yes: 58%
No: 42%
Proposal 3 (51% reporting)
Yes: 53%
No: 47%
Local proposals
NORA millage, Ferrysburg (1 of 1 precinct fully reporting)
√Yes: 936 (52.4%)
No: 850 (47.6%)
NORA millage, city of Grand Haven (4 of 4 precincts fully reporting)
√Yes: 3,178 (55.8%)
No: 2,521 (44.2%)
NORA Millage, Grand Haven Township (7 of 7 precincts fully reporting)
Yes: 4,601 (48.8%)
√No: 4,826 (51.2%)
NORA Millage, Robinson Township (3 of 3 precincts fully reporting)
Yes: 1,052 (38.3%)
√No: 1,696 (61.7%)
Crockery Township nonmotorized trails millage renewal (2 of 4 precincts fully reporting)
√Yes: 1,392 (58.3%)
No: 995 (41.7%)
Olive Township road millage renewal (2 of 2 precincts fully reporting)
Yes: 1,035 (45.8%)
√No: 1,226 (54.2%)
Spring Lake Public Schools operating millage renewal (4 of 7 precincts fully reporting)
√Yes: 4,752 (61.8%)
No: 2,933 (38.2%)
Sources: miottawa.org, WZZM-TV and The Associated Press (AP).
