Election 2

A Spring Lake resident walks with her ballot in the gymnasium of St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Tuesday afternoon.

Unofficial election results: Nov. 8 (updated: Wednesday 1:15 a.m.)

Governor (55% reporting)

Gretchen Whitmer: 51.9%

Tudor Dixon: 46.5%

Attorney General (56% reporting)

Dana Nessel: 50.5%

Matthew DePerno: 47.1%

Secretary of State (55% reporting)

Jocelyn Benson: 53.2%

Kristina Karamo: 44.5%

Congress, 3rd District (39% reporting)

Hillary Scholten: 46,121

John Gibbs: 40,576

State Senate, 31st District (74 of 114 Ottawa County precincts fully reporting)

Kim Nagy: 38,872

√Roger Victory: 72,125

Jessica Fox: 2,489

State House, 88th District (27 of 34 Ottawa County precincts fully reporting)

Christine Baker: 15,405

Greg VanWoerkom: 20,993

Marv Bolthouse: 688

Ottawa County commissioner, 10th District (10 of 12 precincts fully reporting)

Douglas VanBennekom: 5,758 (40.8%)

√Roger Bergman: 8,356 (59.2%)

Ottawa County Circuit Court, new judgeship (82 of 134 precincts fully reporting)

√Paul Kraus: 62,322 (67.7%)

Mercedes Watts: 29,673 (32.3%)

Grand Haven school board, 2 6-year terms (18 of 19 precincts fully reporting)

Tracey Nauta: 4,943 (14.6%)

√Nichol Stack: 8,036 (23.7%)

√Carl Treutler: 7,493 (22.1%)

Tommy Van Hill: 6,668 (19.7%)

Roger Williams: 6,778 (20%)

Grand Haven school board, 1 4-year term (18 of 19 precincts fully reporting)

Marc Eickholt: 8,887

Thomas Hoekstra II: 8,585

Spring Lake school board, 3 6-year terms (4 of 7 precincts fully reporting)

Amber Bolhuis: 3029

Kathy Breen: 2884

Courtney Holmes: 3251

Chris Martinez: 2998

Jennifer Nicles: 3301

Kevin Priddy: 479

Curt Theune: 3627

Statewide proposals

Proposal 1  (54% reporting)

Yes: 65%

No: 35%

Proposal 2  (54% reporting)

Yes: 58%

No: 42%

Proposal 3  (51% reporting)

Yes: 53%

No: 47%

Local proposals

NORA millage, Ferrysburg (1 of 1 precinct fully reporting)

√Yes: 936 (52.4%)

No: 850 (47.6%)

NORA millage, city of Grand Haven (4 of 4 precincts fully reporting)

√Yes: 3,178 (55.8%)

No: 2,521 (44.2%)

NORA Millage, Grand Haven Township (7 of 7 precincts fully reporting)

Yes: 4,601 (48.8%)

√No: 4,826 (51.2%)

NORA Millage, Robinson Township (3 of 3 precincts fully reporting)

Yes: 1,052 (38.3%)

√No: 1,696 (61.7%)

Crockery Township nonmotorized trails millage renewal (2 of 4 precincts fully reporting)

√Yes: 1,392 (58.3%)

No: 995 (41.7%)

Olive Township road millage renewal (2 of 2 precincts fully reporting)

Yes: 1,035 (45.8%)

√No: 1,226 (54.2%)

Spring Lake Public Schools operating millage renewal (4 of 7 precincts fully reporting)

√Yes: 4,752 (61.8%)

No: 2,933 (38.2%)

Sources: miottawa.org, WZZM-TV and The Associated Press (AP).

