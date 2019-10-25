FERRYSBURG — Members of the Citizens to Save Smith’s Bridge are hosting a Ferrysburg candidates open house from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at William Ferry Park. But only the candidates the group endorses will be there.
Several write-in candidates for three City Council seats have emerged to challenge incumbent Tim O’Donnell and newcomer William Montgomery, whose names will appear on the Nov. 5 ballot. As of late Thursday, Jerry Sias, Deborah Murdoch and Stephanie Rahilly have filed as write-in candidates for the council.
The deadline for write-in candidates to file is 4 p.m. today (Friday).
Incumbent Rebecca Hopp is running unopposed for mayor. As of late Thursday, there were no write-in mayoral candidates, according to City Clerk/Treasurer Debbie Wierenga.
Citizens to Save Smith’s Bridge spokesman Jake Stearley said the candidates who his grassroots citizens group is endorsing will be present at Saturday’s forum: Montgomery, who is on the ballot, and write-in candidates Sias and Murdoch.
“We are hosting it because a lot of people know that our candidates support saving Smith’s Bridge, but they are also running for other reasons, and we want to give people the opportunity to ask them why they want to serve on City Council,” Stearley said. “We’ll also be standing out by the road with signs and balloons.”
Former City Councilwoman Regina Sjoberg, who lost her mayoral bid to Hopp in a tight 2017 race, said the rally will give people “an opportunity to stop by and speak with the candidates, or maybe just drive by to get name recognition and toot a horn for support.”
Sjoberg said it is “perfectly legal” to hold a political rally in a public park.
“I checked into that issue when I ran for mayor,” she said.
Rahilly’s eligibility questioned
City Manager Craig Bessinger confirmed that there may be some eligibility issues surrounding Rahilly. The question is whether or not she has lived in Ferrysburg long enough to run for a council seat.
The Ferrysburg City Charter mandates candidates must be a resident of the city prior to one year prior to the last day for filing nominating petitions or prior to the date of appointment.
“I’ve requested the city attorney to look into it,” Bessinger said. “The question is whether she’s been a resident for a year.”
Rahilly said she has owned a residence in Ferrysburg since 2013 and been an elector in the city since 2016. She said she moved to Ferrysburg this past May.
“I filed my application and it was accepted,” she said. “As far as I’m concerned, I am a candidate and I meet all the requirements to run for the open seat.”
As of late Thursday, the city attorney had not rendered an opinion.
