Voters in Ferrysburg will decide in November whether or not their City Council members will receive a raise.
City Council recently passed a resolution to place a mayoral and council pay raise question on the Nov. 5 ballot.
If voters approve the measure, the mayor’s annual salary would increase from $1,000 to $1,250, and City Council members’ annual pay would go from $750 to $1,000.
Ferrysburg City Council members have not received a pay increase since 2001. According to the City Charter, any increase must be approved by voters.
“To change the charter amendment, it takes a majority vote of the people to approve it,” City Manager Craig Bessinger explained.
Besides the City Council approval to put the measure on the ballot, the state attorney general and governor had to approve the ballot language. Bessinger said that has already been done.
“This was the final step to get it on the ballot,” Bessinger said of council’s approval. “We got the paperwork from the governor a couple of weeks ago.”
Bessinger said council members do a lot of work for the pay they receive.
“This would be a little incentive for City Council and the mayor to do the job,” he said. “For the amount of hours they put in, the position is basically a volunteer position.”
If voters approve the pay increases, the money would come from the city’s General Fund.
Also on the Ferrysburg ballot in November, Rebecca Hopp is running unopposed for re-election to a two-year term as mayor. Three council seats are also on the ballot, with only two names: incumbent Timothy O’Donnell and challenger William Montgomery.
