Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing this afternoon. High 52F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with gusty winds. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.