Lee Fisher, the chief assistant prosecutor for Ottawa County, has announced he is running to take his boss’ place when the longtime county prosecutor retires next year.
Fisher has been employed with the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office for 28 years as assistant prosecutor, senior assistant prosecutor and, currently, chief assistant prosecutor.
“I am running because I am committed to protecting the rights of victims, most importantly our children, and making sure that Ottawa County continues to be a safe and exceptional place to live," Fisher said in a news release. "I have always been committed to justice for the people of Ottawa County. Based upon my years of service and the relationships I have built with the courts, law enforcement, social service agencies and the defense bar, it will create a seamless transition for the Prosecutor’s Office."
Fisher will run on the Republican ticket.
County Prosecutor Ronald Frantz is not seeking re-election in 2020 after holding the elected post for three decades. County prosecutors are elected to serve four-year terms.
Frantz has endorsed Fisher as his successor.
“Lee Fisher is eminently qualified to be the next elected prosecuting attorney for Ottawa County," Frantz said. "He has experience in every facet of prosecution work and is well equipped to assume the role. He is focused on promoting public safety and protecting the rights of all crime victims, especially children, while demonstrating the highest levels of ethics and integrity."
Some of Fisher’s notable cases include prosecuting the Ryan Wyngarden case in 2014, 26 years after he killed his sister and her husband, and prosecuting the 2007 cold case murder of Janna Kelly.
