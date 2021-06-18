The League of Women Voters of the Grand Haven Area, along with the Chamber of Commerce Grand Haven-Spring Lake-Ferrysburg, will host a candidates forum next month for the Grand Haven Board of Light & Power (BLP) and Grand Haven City Council primary elections.
It will take place at the Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave., on Thursday, July 8, starting at 6:30 p.m. The audience will be admitted beginning at 6 p.m.
