Four candidates ran for the two available seats on Grand Haven’s City Council and two candidates vied for one Board of Light & Power trustee seat in Tuesday's general election.
City voters chose Mike Fritz and Ryan Cummins to represent them on the council, with 1,626 votes and 1,470 votes, respectively.
Earning 1,302 votes to challenger Andy Cawthon's 1,073, Todd Crum will be the newest addition to the BLP.
“I would like to give thanks to those who supported me, and to my wife, Kate, for being with me through this whole process,” Crum said Tuesday night. “I would also like to give thanks to Dave, Sandy and Ron for all their time and efforts helping me with my campaign. I look forward to working with the other trustees of the BLP. There are a lot of tough challenges ahead and I will do my best to represent all of the BLP rate payers.”
Cawthon said he was disappointed to not be chosen for the municipal utility board, but was happy with how the race was run.
The BLP trustee position carries a six-year term.
New City Council member Cummins and incumbent member Fritz both said Tuesday night that they look forward to the next four years working with the people of Grand Haven.
“I’m beyond humbled to be elected to City Council and grateful to those who voted and supported me during this campaign,” Cummins said. “It’s been an amazing opportunity to talk to so many fellow Grand Haven residents about their ideas and concerns, and I look forward to continuing those conversations. I can’t wait to get to work with the newly elected council and community to bring a fresh perspective and strengthen Grand Haven for future generations.”
Fritz agreed being voted in is a humbling experience, and he said he is grateful to the people who supported him. Fritz has been a member of the City Council since 2003.
“I’m thankful to the people of Grand Haven for trusting me for another four years,” he said.
The other two candidates for council, Jamie Cooper and Collin Beighley, earned 1,094 votes and 421 votes, respectively, in Tuesday’s polls.
“I’m grateful for the experience and the relationships that were built through this process,” Cooper said.
Regardless of the results, Coopers said she is glad that there is still a new face on the council (Cummins) to bring in different ideas.
Beighley said he was honored to run for City Council and plans to keep trying to do what he can to make improvements in the area.
“Although it was my first time, it certainly will not be my last,” he said. “During this period, I will participate in several boards and committees, as time allows, and develop an even deeper understanding into how this city runs and what can be made better.
Election results are unofficial until verified by the Ottawa County Board of Canvassers.
