Name: Andrea Hendrick
Age: 37
Occupation: Urban planner/GIS analyst
Education: Grand Valley State University, graduated December 2016, Bachelor of Science, Geography, magna cum laude; certificates: Sustainable Urban and Regional Planning, and Geographic Information System Technologies.
What qualifications make you a viable candidate for the BLP board?
I believe my professional background, paired with my genuine passion for the future of this community, makes me the ideal candidate for the Board of Light & Power. While attending Grand Valley State University, my education exposed me to many issues within the energy sector. Now as a planning professional, it is my job to see a project through from the conceptual stage all the way to the day the doors open. This includes navigating complicated regulatory requirements, working with neighbors to ensure people are genuinely heard, maintaining healthy working relationships and ensuring that businesses continue to thrive. These are precisely the skills needed to be an effective and responsive Grand Haven Board of Light & Power trustee.
I am well versed in the issues the BLP faces right now. I have attended almost every board meeting for the last 1.5 years and helped organize a group of citizens to be more active in local energy policy decisions. Additionally, I know that my role as a BLP trustee is not only to bring my knowledge to the table, but to listen and learn from the collective knowledge of my community and make sure that is reflected in the BLP plans moving forward.
Do you think Grand Haven should have a local source of power generation?
The issue of local generation is really a discussion of grid reliability. Grid reliability has been a hot-button issue on the national and local levels. It should be. The BLP is working to protect us from energy vulnerability by making needed repairs to our distribution system, continuing to diversify our power supply, and through working with the Michigan Public Power Agency to buy reliable capacity.
Further due diligence for the small power plant on Harbor Island is necessary to confirm that it would enhance grid reliability. When tackling issues this complicated, it is important that we have all stakeholders at the table, including residents, commercial and industrial businesses, other city departments, the medical community, the emergency services, among others. Once complete, we can begin to formulate what local power infrastructure should look like for the BLP service area.
How should renewable energy fit into our local power portfolio?
The BLP is already moving in the right direction by investing in more renewable energy projects throughout the state. That is part of the benefit of owning our own local power utility. The citizens can choose how aggressive we want to be with renewable energy. We can work with the Michigan Public Power Agency to choose where and how our energy is generated.
Both public and private utilities are investing more in renewable energy. Economic realities are driving these utilities to decommission harmful fossil fuel plants. At the same time, renewable energy and battery storage technology are getting more efficient and more affordable by the day. As a trustee, I will pay close attention to the Michigan market trends and will not make reckless capital investments that jeopardize our electrical rates.
I will also work to ensure that the BLP significantly increases its focus on reducing energy consumption by enhancing energy-efficiency programs and provides customer incentives for off-peak consumption.
How should the BLP proceed with the remediation of contaminants on Harbor Island?
The contamination on Harbor Island is a serious issue that should not be taken lightly. We all understand that heavy industrial uses have harmful byproducts. We have all grown in our understanding of the health issues from human exposure to these contaminants. However, now that we know their impact, we are all responsible to ensure that best practices in environmental remediation are followed.
Harbor Island is less than a mile away from one of the largest freshwater lakes in the world, and the source of the water we drink. We have the somber responsibility to ensure we preserve this precious commodity.
State and federal regulators are commissioned to protect the public health of our citizens. They should be treated as allies. The city of Grand Haven and the BLP should be looking for opportunities to collaborate with other governmental units to find solutions and funding for the contamination on Harbor Island.
Whether I’m elected, or just acting as a concerned mother of four, I am committed to making the remediation issues on Harbor Island a success. The health and safety of the public and my children transcend politics. However, if I’m elected, this will be an important concern as a BLP trustee.
There’s currently a disconnect between the BLP and the local business community. What would you do to bridge that gap?
I am not surprised by the disconnect between the BLP and the local business community. Their concerns are the same as mine and many other concerned citizens. They’re being shut out and not given a seat at the table in these consequential policy discussions. This is the main issue that pushed me into running for this position, so that I can help bridge the gap between the BLP and the community it is supposed to serve.
That is why I favor a citizen-driven community sustainability plan similar to the plans of other lakeshore communities. It should include allowance and planning for new technology, as well as continued partnerships in joint projects with other municipalities through the Michigan Public Power Agency. We should look to other communities, such as Traverse City, that have done this while also working to actually implement aggressive, yet realistic renewable energy goals as determined by the community. With a diverse board, and genuine engagement with the community, we can work together to find solutions we can all get behind. You can also find more in-depth views on BLP issues at my website, www.andreahendrick.com.
