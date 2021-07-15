Name: Andy Cawthon
Age: 72
Occupation: Retired from computer sales (35 years)
Education: B.A., Zoology; M.S., Life Sciences
What qualifications make you a viable candidate for the BLP board?
As a concerned citizen, for the past six years I have been attending BLP board meetings as well as all of the community forums relating to the future of electric power in Grand Haven. Like you, I have questions, issues, concerns and ideas about the future. Like you, I would like to see a BLP board that is more responsive to community input and more open to citizen and ratepayer input to their plans and processes.
Do you think Grand Haven should have a local source of power generation?
Possibly, but only as financial insurance against unacceptable pricing from “the Grid.”
How should renewable energy fit into our local power portfolio?
Grand Haven should buy as much renewable energy as possible to satisfy consumer demand and meet state of Michigan guidelines. When, and if, battery storage becomes commercially feasible for smaller entities like Grand Haven, then the BLP should acquire the ability to store renewable energy locally.
How should the BLP proceed with the remediation of contaminants on Harbor Island?
This will be determined in discussions with EGLE and the U.S. EPA, and is made all the more important by the discovery of cyanide and PFOS in the ground on Harbor Island. The remediation needs to be done; the extent, responsible parties and cost are yet to be determined. I strongly recommend that BLP and the city engage an environmental consulting firm familiar with highly polluted sites who could determine whether disturbing Harbor Island through remediation efforts might result in contamination of our water supply since the Grand River outflow apparently flows over the North Ottawa Water System (NOWS) water intakes.
There’s currently a disconnect between the BLP and the local business community. What would you do to bridge that gap?
First and foremost, I would change the meeting times to a 7 p.m. working session and 7:30 p.m. public meeting just like the City Council. Second, I would change the venue to the Community Center to accommodate more attendees after business and family dinner hours so that more ratepayers and citizens could participate.
The recent Tribune article signed by 11 of the BLP’s largest commercial users suggests that further and deeper discussions regarding financing and rates, especially in the near future, are sorely needed.
