Name: Geri McCaleb
Age: 74
Occupation: Semi-retired; seamstress, wife, mother, grandmother, part-time office worker, gardener, lifelong learner, interested in my community.
Education: Graduated GHHS, and Grand Valley State University with a B.S. in Earth Science.
What qualifications make you a viable candidate for the BLP board?
I served on City Council from 2001 to 2009, becoming familiar with the workings of the Board of Light & Power. Serving as mayor from 2011 to 2019, that education continued particularly from 2017 through 2019 when we all worked closely together as Sims was being retired and the city and BLP explored and debated the best road forward. In that time, I became more familiar with the issues the BLP board was facing while also understanding how these issues would affect the city. The challenge was in making those paths beneficial to all parties involved.
Do you think Grand Haven should have a local source of power generation?
(1) I think it is important that Grand Haven build a plant to continue having a local source of energy which gives Grand Haven the capacity to produce to the market. This is a benefit whether the plant is working or not. The plant that is being proposed is a peaking plant that can respond quickly to the rise and fall of energy prices on an hour-to-hour basis to take advantage of market prices.
(2) The city has invested $3 million in a downtown snowmelt system which needs a source of heat. The peaking plant can supply that heat source in a partnership with the BLP to keep the costs affordable for the downtown merchants during winter months.
(3) Having a plant capable of producing energy gives Grand Haven capacity to produce, which is a plus in the market. This is the best time to build since we can replace the plant we took down with something that will fit our needs in today’s energy market and do it while financing rates are favorable.
How should renewable energy fit into our local power portfolio?
Renewables are part of our energy portfolio today and will continue to be so. Alternative/renewable energy sources will continue to increase in use and we need the flexibility to utilize those as they are perfected and take a larger part of market share. Today, renewables still need back-up in natural gas, nuclear or coal since they have not reached that point where they are providing the reliable 24/7 needs of today’s energy market.
How should the BLP proceed with the remediation of contaminants on Harbor Island?
Harbor Island has a long history of use by the city and BLP, which have contributed to the contaminants that exist there today. The level of clean-up is somewhat dependent on the future use of the island, but in any event the pollution is varied and accumulated over time by a variety of users. The clean-up will be long and expensive; the details I am not sure anyone fully knows at this time. It is important that the city and the BLP work together to address the present and future uses of Harbor Island.
{div}{div}There’s currently a disconnect between the BLP and the local business community. What would you do to bridge that gap? {/div}Our industries are very important to the health of the city of Grand Haven. Many see us as a summer resort community, but our manufacturing base is a vital part of that health as the corporate elements pay a large part of our school taxes and city tax base, as well as providing good jobs to the city and surrounding communities.{/div}
Our industries work in very competitive worldwide markets, so national tax and trade policy also plays a large part in corporate health. There must be a balance between community interests and corporate interests, and that is where communication and understanding is vital.
To be a great place to work and do business, we must look out for each other’s best interests to fulfill our own. The city provides a great place for employees to work and reside, and it is in everyone’ s best interests to all do our part, understand each other’s needs and work together for the best interests of all.
