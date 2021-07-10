Editor’s note: The Tribune has distributed questionnaires to each of the five people running for spots on Grand Haven’s City Council. Over the next two weeks, we will run their responses, as they were submitted, to help you decide who to vote for in the Aug. 3 primary.
Name: Karen Lowe
Age: 60
Occupation: Recently retired, I bring more than 25 years of consulting and management experience in business strategy, organizational effectiveness, process improvement, risk management and technology implementation to my candidacy as both (1) a former partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, a “Big Four” accounting, consulting and professional services firm; and (2) as a retired vice president and general manager with IBM.
Education: BSN, University of Illinois; MBA, Olin School of Business, Washington University in St. Louis
Other relevant community experience: Since retirement, I have served our community in ways that reflect both my love of history and my love for Grand Haven. From a community standpoint, I am an amateur historian and published my first book on one of Grand Haven’s historic districts in 2019. Additionally, I have served as commissioner on the city of Grand Haven’s Historic Conservation District Commission, which has provided me an opportunity to observe firsthand how City Hall works with its citizen boards and commissions.
What do you feel is the best course of action regarding the future of the Board of Light & Power and the use of Harbor Island?
I am strongly opposed to the BLP’s proposed plans for a gas power “peaker” plant on Harbor Island. After reviewing the economic analysis and business case put together by inexperienced staff at the BLP, I can tell you it is both significantly flawed and underestimates the projected costs and payback period.
Moreover, with the latest revelations regarding the PFAS “forever toxins” on Harbor Island, it is not prudent to build anything there; Harbor Island should be vacated immediately and we should seek state and federal superfund site status and funds.
In my view, even if (and that’s a big “if”) an independent panel of experts determined that a gas-peaked plant is, in fact, necessary, then the BLP should team up with other western Michigan municipalities to share the cost and risk (e.g., stranded asset, renewable energy legislation, etc.) of that investment as find an alternative site to build that plant. The citizens of Grand Haven and ratepayers should not, under any circumstances, bear that cost and risk alone. There is no business case (financially, environmentally or legislatively) to do so.
What are 2-3 other key issues facing the city, and how would you address them?
I volunteered to run for City Council because I am deeply concerned about the major financial challenges Grand Haven faces, among others, including the potential approval of $50 million in revenue bonds (i.e., long-term debt) for the Board of Light & Power (BLP). With negative operating income planned for budget year 2021-22 as well as $26 million in unfunded employee pension costs (which City Council has failed to act upon for 10-plus years), approving this long-term debt for our community is, quite frankly, irresponsible and indicative of poor fiscal management and decision making. The city’s daunting financial challenges alone gravely concerned me and led to my decision to step forward.
Sadly, Grand Haven’s problems do not end there. Along with our financial challenges, I have noticed extraordinary discord between the people of Grand Haven and the city administration. The last nine months have been like no other: numerous protest signs in yards, resident letters and emails to City Council, and, most of all, a general lack of openness and transparency in city staff actions. Decisions with the potential to radically change the character and landscape of Grand Haven (e.g., “1st & Franklin” infill parking; DPW monument on Harbor, etc.) are rushed to City Council for approval, often without sufficient vetting within our community. This is not the way our local government is supposed to work.
As a result, if elected, my priorities will be to:
(1) Provide strong fiscal management and accountability. The city of Grand Haven faces daunting financial decisions. Our city tax base has never been more robust, yet Grand Haven struggles with recapitalizing failing infrastructure, meeting underfunded pension obligations, and rationalizing both a reduced workforce and shrinking services.
(2) Preserve and protect the character and charm of Grand Haven by preventing over-development. The very charm, character and landscape of our town – what makes Grand Haven unique – is in jeopardy due to aggressive redevelopment efforts. In the past year, City Council has approved redevelopment projects which will introduce over 170 new housing units in the northwest area of downtown. Along with the approval of these projects, City Council also granted major concessions, agreeing to ordinance exceptions on density, parking requirements, etc., as well as significant tax breaks for the redevelopment projects. We need to protect our neighborhoods from over-development and listen carefully and often to what our citizens are telling us regarding their neighborhoods.
(3) Rebuild public trust by addressing lack of openness and transparency in decision making. I love Grand Haven and want to ensure our community prospers, on a sound financial foundation, while continuing to value and preserve what makes our town so very special.
What are your hobbies/interests outside of work and city government?
As mentioned above, I am an amateur historian and published my first book on one of Grand Haven’s historic districts in 2019. I am currently working on a follow-up “companion” book, based on additional historical research I’ve conducted. Additionally, my husband Michael and I are empty-nesters and enjoy long walks around town with our dog, Boomer, as well as hikes throughout the beautiful parks of Ottawa County. We also enjoy visiting our children when we are able to: our son, Ryan, who is a graduate of Michigan State University (Go Green!) now working in NYC; and our daughter, Sarah, who is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., where she now lives and works.
