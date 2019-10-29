Editor’s note: This series gives our readers an opportunity to learn a little more about the candidates who will appear on the Nov. 5 ballot. Murdoch is a write-in candidate vying for one of three open seats on the Ferrysburg City Council. We’ll feature the rest of the candidates throughout the week.
Name: Debbie Murdoch
Age: 70
Occupation: Retired business owner
Education: Graduate, Pennsylvania Beauty College, 1968
Community involvement: I have been very involved with Newcomers of the Tri-Cities for 24 years. We are a social and charitable group of local women who support each other and others in the community. I’ve served as president, treasurer and membership chairman.
What unique qualities or experiences make you a good candidate for the council?
I’ve lived here for 24 years and I’ve grown to care a lot about Ferrysburg – the city, the people and the bridge. I have put down deep roots in this community and plan to live here the rest of my life. Before living here, I lived all over the country and have met many kinds of people and have had many unique experiences. I feel that gives me a unique perspective and allows me to be open to new ideas and make changes for the greater good of the community. I am a good listener and communicator. I want to serve our community to preserve what is great and to improve areas that are lacking.
What do you consider the top issues facing the city, and how would you address them?
Saving Smith’s Bridge. This must be addressed ASAP. The closure has literally divided our city. It is bad for our small businesses. We have already lost one business, Bells Market, and we now have an empty building on the corner in town. How many more businesses will fail before the bridge is reopened? We need to test the bridge, repair it so it is safe and get it opened.
The bridge compelled me to run for City Council, but there are many issues that need addressed. Ferrysburg City Council needs to be open and transparent. They need to be more accessible to our citizens. If I am elected to City Council, I will be an attentive listener and considerate of citizens’ concerns.
What do you consider the city’s strengths and how would you build on them?
The people in Ferrysburg care about their community and want to make it better. We have opened new parks and preserved the ones we already have. Ferrysburg strives to protect and preserve our waterways, and that’s something I intend to continue. Ferrysburg is a wonderful place to live. We must protect what is great about our little city. We must support our small businesses and retain our small-town feel.
Is there anything you would change in Ferrysburg? Why and how?
We need all of our City Council members to be ethical, respectful and willing to listen. I will strive to exemplify those traits. While I do encourage citizens to attend City Council meetings, those meetings should not be the only way council members interact with the public. I pledge to hold regular office hours once a month at a local Ferrysburg business where I can visit face-to-face with Ferrysburg citizens. I intend to use social media to interact with my constituents and I pledge to use Facebook Live once a month to do Q&A with Ferrysburg citizens.
The people in our community are friendly, the area is beautiful and I love the small-town feel. There is not much I would change, but Smith’s Bridge needs to be tested so it can be repaired and reopened as soon as possible.
(1) comment
Bells Market had planned to move to Spring Lake for over a year. The clsoing of Smith's Bridge had nothing to do with the move.
