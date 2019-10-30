Editor’s note: This series gives our readers an opportunity to learn a little more about the candidates who will appear on the Nov. 5 ballot. Sias is a write-in candidate vying for one of three open seats on the Ferrysburg City Council. We’ll feature the rest of the candidates throughout the week.
Name: Jerry Sias
Age: 48
Occupation: Electrician
Education: Three years of community college and trade schools
Community involvement: Commander, Grand Haven VFW; Women in Transition; Habitat for Humanity; International Aid; and various environmental groups.
What unique qualities or experiences make you a good candidate for the council?
I have lived in Ferrysburg for 45 years. I was raised here and raised my children here. I understand the mentality of most Ferrysburg residents from politics to new development. After graduating from Grand Haven High School, I served eight years in the United States Army. During my service I was trained as an engineer. As a profession, I started as an electrician apprentice and worked my way up to master electrician, at which time I started my own electrical company.
What do you consider the top issues facing the city, and how would you address them?
We are a small city with little room for growth; this limits our tax base. Also, the residents of Ferrysburg like its quaint small-town atmosphere. To address this issue, I would like to explore pushing for expansion north of Leppinks on 174th and along the Van Wagoner corridor. It is close to the expressway entrance/exit ramps and would put little pressure on our current roads. Also, it is not in the center of any residential areas.
Currently, the most pressing issue in Ferrysburg is, of course, Smith’s Bridge. I am for opening and repairing Smith’s Bridge, not replacing or demolishing it. I’ve reached the conclusion that repairing and opening the bridge after testing is best for the city for several reasons. First, it’s putting tremendous financial pressure on our small businesses. Residents are going to Grand Haven or Norton Shores for gas, food and beverages. Second, it would cost as much money to demolish the bridge as it would to repair it. Third, the extra time it takes emergency vehicles not to only reach victims, but to get them to the hospital. Finally, the fourth reason: It would be 1/13th of the cost to repair the bridge rather than replace it. A new bridge would cost $13 million compared to repair cost of $1 million.
What do you consider the city’s strengths and how would you build on them?
Ferrysburg is a beautiful, quiet bedroom community, and I would like to keep it so. We are lucky to live in a community with so many natural resources from the lakeshore to the nature preserves and parks. We have great neighborhoods and neighbors. We need to be good custodians and preserve our little peninsula for generations to come.
Is there anything you would change in Ferrysburg? Why and how?
I am running for City Council because I would like to see change in our city government. I believe we need a fresh perspective on the issues facing our community. A more transparent City Council that is open to new ideas and opinions. A council that reaches out to the citizens instead of the citizens always having to reach out to them.
