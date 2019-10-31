Name: William Montgomery
Age: 30
Occupation: Senior continuous improvement specialist at DTE Energy
Education: B.A. in sustainable enterprise management, master’s certification in Six Sigma. Currently finishing my MBA at Davenport University.
Community involvement: I spent approximately 10 years serving in the United States Marine Corps. Since moving home, I continue to participate in the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program every December. I am active at Ferrysburg City Council meetings and have been attending as a citizen for the past year. I have also spent time in Lansing as a representative to the Michigan Veterans Employment Council.
What unique qualities or experiences make you a good candidate for the council?
I was born and raised in the Tri-Cities and I want nothing more than to raise my kids here! I have lived in numerous cities over my 10 years in the Marine Corps and can bring a unique perspective from the things I have learned to the city of Ferrysburg. I have built a career around saving companies money and improving their processes, and I would love to bring these talents to City Council.
What do you consider the top issues facing the city, and how would you address them?
Ferrysburg is more than just a bridge or a park in the news, but they are major issues. If the residents of Ferrysburg want to reopen Smith’s Bridge, we are going to need to get creative with funding it, as well as funding other infrastructure issues. Raising our taxes is not the answer, and I believe the majority of residents agree. The city needs to start with the basics: Get the bridge tested, develop a plan with engineers and a contractor to get accurate estimates, find funding, and then make a repair if it makes fiscal sense. I would like to see a cross-community board developed that is made up of all residents affected, not just people from Ferrysburg, to give other communities buy-in, and task them with providing council accurate and non-biased information to make the best decisions possible. I would be honored to represent City Council on this board.
City Council also needs to do a better job communicating with the public, as well as encouraging public participation and community involvement. We are off to a great start by broadcasting all of the City Council meetings on YouTube, but we can do better. The city needs to really engage our citizens at a more personal level to better suit our small-town atmosphere.
What do you consider the city’s strengths and how would you build on them?
As I have said, Ferrysburg is on the right track with engaging the public, but we can do better. We also have some amazing citizens involved in numerous boards and committees supporting the city, and they are doing great things that sometimes get taken for granted. Our Beautifications Committee does an outstanding job making our small town a beautiful place to live, and their annual Halloween Monster Bash is a great way to bring the community together. Our Recreation Committee has also accomplished impressive feats in the last year, with the construction of a Ferrysburg park, they were a perfect example of how a community can come together and accomplish a major task, without raising taxes. The list does not stop there – all of our board and committee members are exceptional, and we need to build on this by figuring out ways to continue to engage the next generation and get them involved.
Is there anything you would change in Ferrysburg? Why and how?
Ferrysburg is divided, and we need to come together as a community if we want to be successful. Residents are feeling disconnected from the people that represent them, and this needs to change. Council members need to be approachable and engaged with every resident in a polite and professional manner, regardless of their views or opinions. Rebuilding this relationship through honest and ethical conversation is a necessity.
