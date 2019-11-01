Name: Timothy O’Donnell
Age: 58
Occupation: Emergency medical technician, Pro Med Ambulance/Mercy Health; firefighter/EMT, city of Ferrysburg.
Education: Associate’s degree in criminal justice; graduate, 36th Mid-Michigan Police Academy; graduate, Muskegon County Fire Academy; technical rescue trained; and more.
Community involvement: Current mayor pro tem, city of Ferrysburg; was on the KLH Dunes Preserve Board, where I was instrumental in establishing the intern program. I am currently on the Ambulance Advisory Committee and the Tax Review Board. I am a 15-year member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, where I held the position of flotilla commander. I am also the vice president of my church Deacon Board.
What unique qualities or experiences make you a good candidate for the council?
I am experienced in a wide range of topics, which allow me to analyze issues better. I look at all parts of an issue. I have leadership training and have led teams into disaster areas, where we were able to help thousands of people. In the last four years, I have saved the city money by finding alternate ways to do things. I currently represent Ferrysburg in Lansing as a member of the Transportation, Infrastructure and Technology Advisory Committee. I am always looking for ways to showoff our city.
What do you consider the top issues facing the city, and how would you address them?
Over the last 20 years, the city has lost an estimated $1.222 million in revenue sharing money from the state of Michigan. Because of the Headlee Amendment, the city is forced to operate at around the 2002-04 tax rate level. Three-hundred-plus acres of land were recently removed from the city tax rolls. With the decrease in income, the City Council has to be frugal in their spending. I have recommended that we form a committee to look at developing the Core Commercial Area of the city, which would bring in more revenue for the city.
What do you consider the city’s strengths and how would you build on them?
The city has many strengths. Our families. I have had the opportunity to meet many of the residents of this city and they express caring for others and a pride in their city. I am pleased to represent the people of this city and would like to continue to showcase this city as an example of what makes a great city.
Is there anything you would change in Ferrysburg? Why and how?
I would change nothing.
