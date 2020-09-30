Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 62F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.