Grand Haven voters will have four candidates to choose from when they visit the polls for the August primary election: current mayor Catherine McNally and former mayor Bob Monetza, along with Andrea Hendrick and Benjamin Genser.
The Tribune will feature each of these candidates in the coming weeks. Today, we introduce you to Benjamin Genser.
Much like Mayor Catherine McNally two years ago, Benjamin Genser is entering the Grand Haven political arena as a newcomer.
However, despite having never served on a city board or committee, Genser has been political for most of his life thanks to his grandmother, Lillian Genser.
“My political aspirations go back pretty far. My family is very politically active and has been for generations,” Genser said. “My grandmother, Lillian Genser, was inducted into the Women’s Hall of Fame. (She was) Very politically active in the Civil Rights Movement.”
According to the website Michigan Women Forward, she was the director of Wayne State University’s Center for Peace and Conflict Studies.
As a 7 year old, Genser said he would help his grandmother campaign and hold events for Gov. James Blanchard. Later, he did an internship with Gov. Debbie Stabenow, and was offered a part-time job after it was completed.
It was through that internship that Genser decided that holding office might be something he would like to do later in life.
“I saw how politicians can have a positive effect on communities if governed in the right way,” he said.
Moving to Grand Haven in 2017, Genser is originally from Oak Park, and said his family is one of the only Jewish families living in the city.
“It has been challenging with us to stay involved,” Genser said. “Any time we go to synagogue we have to go to Grand Rapids. We are active with Ahavas Israel and Chabad. Nonetheless, it has been challenging because we do value religion in the household. I think it is important that the kids are exposed to my upbringing.”
He and his wife, Holly, have been vacationing to Grand Haven since they were high school sweethearts, something most suburban Detroit residents don’t do, he said. As mayor he wants to find a way to make living in Grand Haven more affordable so other can enjoy the area like his family does.
“I just want anyone who wants to experience living in a community like Grand Haven should be able to move here and afford the opportunity to move here,” Genser said. “To move here and feel welcomed, and be able to succeed financially.
“Unfortunately, if you have a young family who are just starting out and beginning their professional careers it is very difficult to relocate (to Grand Haven),” he continued.
On the other hand, Genser said, it is important that the Grand Haven maintains its charm, and that it is important to talk to community stakeholders and business owners on how best to do this.
Working in wealth management for the J.P. Morgan Chase, Genser tends to look at Grand Haven’s problems from a business perspective.
“For municipalities who have long-term liabilities on their books, creating revenue for the city is an important thing,” Genser said. “We need to put ourselves in a position to make sure the city doesn’t go bankrupt. We have to figure out ways to create revenue to help pay for decisions we made in the past. I think it is important that we collaborate with residents and business owners.”
With the cleanup of Harbor Island looming, Genser said before the city starts spending money, it is important to first figure out what the end goal is for the island. He also said he is supportive of Grand Haven’s Board of Light & Power (BLP) and is opposed to the charter change amendment.
“I will be voting against the proposed charter change,” he said. “It is my opinion that the Charter Change Coalition is attempting to navigate around the democratic process in an effort to amend the city charter to dissolve the BLP’s current structure.
“To suggest that an amendment to the city charter is necessary to solve the complex problems facing the community’s energy needs is truly un-American,” Genser continued. “A change to the charter will not enhance efficiency or reduce costs, but will increase the size and scope of our local government without a proven system of checks and balances.
“As the Charter Change Coalition continues to have dialog with residents across the BLP service area, I would urge voters to conduct their own due diligence efforts and ask questions of those in the community who currently work in the industry.“
