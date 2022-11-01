On Nov. 8, voters will decide between three Ottawa County residents running for Michigan’s 31st Senate District.
On the ballot are Roger Victory, the Hudsonville Republican who currently represents the 30th Senate District; Democratic challenger Kim Nagy of Jenison; and a Libertarian challenger, Jessica Fox of Zeeland.
Victory took office in 2019. Before that, he was a member of the Michigan House of Representatives for six years. He is the owner of Victory Farms and Victory Sales out of Hudsonville.
Nagy is a public school teacher, a small-business owner and a community activist. She is the owner/director of the West Michigan Conservatory of Music in Jenison.
Fox says she is a Christian, wife and mother. She joined the Libertarian Party in 2021 and was a chairwoman for the 2022 Convention Committee for the Libertarian Party of Michigan.
This is not Nagy’s first time running for the state Senate. In a questionnaire sent to the candidates, she responded that she ran for the position in 2016. Nagy has also held leadership roles with the Ottawa County Democratic Party.
According to the website Ballotpedia, Victory is the chairman of the Senate’s Judiciary and Public Safety Committee and vice chairman of its Agriculture Committee. He is also on the Senate Appropriations Committee and its Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
Nagy said she is running for the Michigan Senate because she believes in democracy.
“I believe our very democracy is under attack from a wing of the Republican Party that unfortunately holds sway in Ottawa,” she wrote. “State Sen. Roger Victory signed a letter to Congress asking them to ‘investigate’ the 2020 election, and not certify the election. This letter was sent Jan. 5, 2021. We all saw the results of this type of action on Jan. 6.
“When elected representatives seek to overturn legitimate elections, they must not be in power,” she continued. “My vote is sacred, and those who undermine elections by sowing unfounded seeds of doubt and seek to deny voting rights are not worthy of my vote, or yours.
“Ottawa County is a wonderful place to call home,” Nagy added, “a place full of caring, thoughtful people who do not fall prey to conspiracy theories and culture wars. Our leadership should reflect this.”
Fox said she was running because, “I was horrified about the extent of government overreach in 2020 and realized that few elected officials would truly stand up for the rights of the people they have sworn to represent. I want people to know that there are more than two options when they are selecting representation, and encourage people to vote based on their values, not just their party affiliation.”
Victory did not return his questionnaire to the Tribune or complete a survey for Ballotpedia.
According to Nagy, Ottawa County’s significant issues include available and affordable housing, infrastructure, and public transportation.
“We must encourage more innovative housing solutions such as Community Land Trust developments,” she wrote. “We must diversify our housing stock by building more high-density developments and find ways to incentivize ‘starter home’ developments.”
Fox also said affordable housing is an important issue in the district.
“I know that affordable housing and environmental issues are considered to be some of the most pressing issues in my district,” she wrote. “The issues that I believe to be most pressing are gun control and educational freedom. Whatever the issue, I will fully support bills that limit government involvement, cut government spending, lower taxes and give individuals more freedom.”
