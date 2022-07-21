The lines have been redrawn and the incumbents have changed for the Michigan House of Representatives in the upcoming Aug. 2 primary.
Tri-Cities residents this year will be voting for candidates in the 88th District.
Under the new redistricting map, the current incumbent representative for the 91st District, Greg VanWoerkem, R-Norton Shores, now finds himself running in the Republican primary for the 88th District against challenger Mick Bricker of Grand Haven.
A pair of Democrats will also be facing off in the primary: Jeffrey Noel and Christine Baker.
Earlier this month, the Grand Haven Tribune sent out a questionnaire to all the candidates to learn more about them. Their full responses can be read on our website at www.grandhaventribune.com.
Republicans
In terms of political experience, VanWoerkem is the clear winner. He has spent a good portion of his career working in politics, both in elected and hired positions.
“I have had the honor of serving West Michigan for two terms in the Michigan Legislature,” VanWoerkem said. “Prior to elected office, I worked for Congressman Bill Huizenga as district director headquartered in Grand Haven, and Congressman Pete Hoekstra as his director of public policy.
“I have served on various local boards including school board president of Western Michigan Christian and on United Way of the Lakeshore,” he continued. “I am a small-business owner and raising three children here on the Lakeshore. I have a bachelor’s degree from Calvin College and a master’s degree from George Washington University. In Lansing, I am chair of the Appropriations Subcommittee on General Government and serve on the Appropriations Subcommittee on Health and Human Services.”
Bricker brings experience working in the aerospace and automotive industry as an engineer and auditor.
Although Bricker has less political experience than his opponent, he did say he has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. He is a pro-life, pro-gun candidate, who wants to improve election integrity and work to grow Michigan’s economy after it was shut down by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020.
VanWoerkem said he is running to be a public servant to his constituents and lives by the Rotarian motto, “service over self.” He wants to encourage better economic growth in the state and help people to hold on to more of their money.
Democrats
The Tribune did not receive a questionnaire response from Noel. According to his LinkedIn page, he has an associate’s degree in economics from Grand Rapids Community College and a bachelor’s degree in business law from Arizona State University.
His two most recently listed jobs are as the director of sales and operations for GVM Corp. and as an executive for online sales at Grubhub.
“I am not a political insider, and I am not endorsed by either political party,” a statement reads on his political website. “This is because I am looking to represent you and the working-class family values of my community in the Legislature. I want our community to feel safe; for us to be financially secure enough to raise a family; and for our roads, bridges and schools to be fully funded. As your representative, I will work towards guaranteeing the equality of opportunity to all, so that the lakeshore community will be a great place to live, work and raise a family.”
Baker is a former educator and is currently a member of the Grand Haven school board.
“I want to have a positive influence on public policy impacting our state and local community,” Baker said. “The 88th is a newly drawn district with new opportunities to shape cooperation with Muskegon County, and to reimagine representation at the state level from West Michigan.
“My experience in education, on the school board and with the League of Women Voters gives me a unique perspective and deep public policy knowledge to serve constituents,” she added.
