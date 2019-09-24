St. John’s Episcopal Church will host the Grand Haven candidates for mayor and City Council during a forum on Sunday, Oct. 6.
The event is part of the Grand Haven church’s Faith Formation program. It will start at 11:30 a.m. and is expected to last about 90 minutes. The community is invited to attend.
The election is Nov. 5. Grand Haven will be electing a new mayor – either Josh Brugger or Bob Monetza, both currently members of the City Council.
Voters will also elect at least one new council member. The four council candidates vying for two seats are planning commissioner Collin Beighley, community activist Jamie Cooper, planning commissioner and chairman of the Zoning Board of Appeals Ryan Cummins, and incumbent Councilman Mike Fritz. Fritz has declined the invitation to participate in the forum.
The event will be broken into two sections: 45 minutes for the mayoral candidates and 45 minutes for the council candidates. In advance, the candidates will be provided three topics for discussion (10 minutes per topic), which will be followed by 15 minutes of questions for the candidates, and their answers, from those attending.
Field Reichardt, a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, will moderate the forum.
Additional opportunities for the community to learn of the views of the candidates and of city issues will be the League of Women Voters forums at the Grand Haven Community Center on Oct. 10 (mayoral and Board of Light & Power candidates) beginning at 6:30 p.m.; and on Oct. 15 (infrastructure millage issue and candidates for the City Council), also beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Additional information about the Oct. 6 forum can be found on the church’s website at www.stjohnsepiscopal.com, or by calling the parish office at 616-842-6260.
