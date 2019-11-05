Grand Haven city residents streamed through the four polling precincts set up throughout town Tuesday.
In each precinct, voters cast their ballots to help determine who the city’s next mayor would be, as well as who would hold seats on City Council and the Board of Light & Power.
“Change happens from the bottom up,” said Bill Hartman after casting his ballot Tuesday evening. “It’s important to vote for the local things, not just the big stuff.”
City Clerk Linda Browand said each precinct had a steady number of people coming in to vote throughout the day.
“This is a small city, but we have a very responsive government,” said Nancy O’Neill as she entered a polling location in the early afternoon. “We have many wonderful candidates.”
On the ballot, city voters could choose between councilmen Josh Brugger and Bob Monetza for mayor, a position with a two-year term; Collin Beighley, Jamie Cooper, Ryan Cummins and (incumbent) Mike Fritz for two City Council seats, each carrying a four-year term; and Andy Cawthon and Todd Crum for a Board of Light & Power trustee position, which has a six-year term.
Voters also could decide whether or not they would like to see the passage of the “Forever Grand Haven” infrastructure millage. The millage would perpetually levy 3 mills as the current 3.419 mills expire.
“I was just talking about the importance of the infrastructure millage,” O’Neill said. “It is wise to pay as you go instead of taking out bonds with high interest rates.”
In Ferrysburg, voters saw two names on the ballot for three City Council seats. However, three write-in candidates were verified to offer further choices. Mayor Rebecca Hopp ran unopposed for re-election.
Ferrysburg voters also saw a proposal to increase the compensation for the mayor and council members.
Results of Tuesday’s elections in Grand Haven and Ferrysburg can be found on the Tribune’s website, grandhaventribune.com.
