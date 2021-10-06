Grand Haven Mayor Robert Monetza is being challenged in the Nov. 2 city election by Catherine McNally, a retired U.S. Coast Guard captain and a small-business owner.
Monetza has a long history of community involvement in Grand Haven that dates back to 1978, when he and his wife first moved to the area. He was elected to the City Council in 2009, and then elected mayor in 2019.
Monetza is a retired facilities engineer from Howmet Aerospace in Whitehall, where he was “responsible for designing and implementing capital improvement projects, facilities design, equipment installation and maintenance, directing contractor projects, and leadership of UAW skilled tradesmen,” he said.
According to a questionnaire sent to both candidates, McNally is a community advocate who has organized opposition to several city plans over the past several years, including “the city manager’s 2018 plan to build a downtown parking structure ... city manager’s 2021 plan to convert five downtown city-owned parking lots to privately operated multi-story buildings ... and the city public works director’s 2021 plan to replace scenic dune area along Harbor Drive” with a monument honoring public works employees.
McNally also is a volunteer at the St. Patrick’s–St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry, was a former military judge and is a member of the State Bar of Michigan.
Based on their responses to the Tribune’s questionnaires, there is very little where the two agree.
In regards to the fund balance in the city’s annual budget – which has decreased nearly 60 percent since the 2018-19 fiscal year – the two candidates take only slightly different views.
Monetza feels the current balance amount seems to be acceptable, and slightly above where it needs to be.
“Our projected fund balance of 16-18 percent of expenditures is adequate but not excessive,” he said. “To some degree, it is a matter of comfort level. A minimal general fund balance is commonly recommended to be around 11 percent, but every city’s situation is a little different. In our case, we utilized the large fund balance of a few years ago to maintain city services while executing some large infrastructure projects (Northshore Drive, Harbor Island Drive reconstruction) and while weathering difficult economic times.”
McNally said she is OK with the money that was spent on infrastructure, but thinks 15 percent of expenditures should be the fund’s minimum.
“Our general fund balance decreased precipitously over the last three years because the City Council chose to devote accumulated funds to infrastructure recapitalization,” she said. “I support this decision but think the present level, just under 15 percent of the roughly $13.5 million in expenditures budgeted for 2021-22, is a bare minimum going forward. The city needs a contingency fund to deal with emergencies and, between aging infrastructure and a significant maintenance backlog, the risk of a catastrophic failure that requires unplanned spending increases. Our bond rating as a city is another critical element of this equation.”
One of the major issues the city is currently dealing with is the underfunded pensions for the city’s employees. Monetza said the city is on track to have the pensions funded by 2040, and listed some possible options that would be less than ideal, in his opinion, to speed up the process. McNally’s strategy, on the other hand, would be to do away with some of the large-scale city projects from the Beyond the Pier Master Plan.
“We need to honor our pension obligations and look for ways going forward that reduce reliance upon traditional pensions,” McNally said. “We should explore how we might share services and costs with neighboring communities. We must avoid taking on any further discretionary indebtedness, including for large projects recommended by the Beyond the Pier Master Plan.”
Issues surrounding Harbor Island have been contentious within the community. Currently, the city has to determine how to deal with problems surrounding PFAS and other contaminants on the island.
McNally’s hope is to fully remediate and remove the contaminants so the property can be used for something else in the future. Monetza believes it would be better to isolate and contain the contamination and that trying to remove the contaminants from the island could have a worse environmental impact.
“I have been very concerned all along that attempts to clean up the site by digging up all the underlying materials, below the surface and groundwater levels, will result in unintentional releases of pollutants which have been impounded underground for at least the past 50 years,” the mayor said. “This could be a threat to the drinking water source for North Ottawa and other water systems drawing from Lake Michigan. Capping the site and isolating the contaminants, rather than risking lake water quality by attempting to dig up all the old material, seems like the safest approach for long-term public health. I am also concerned as new testing has been expanding the geographic extent and potential costs of remediation.”
