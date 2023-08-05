Voters in the cities of Grand Haven and Coopersville will head to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 8. They are the only two Ottawa County municipalities with ballots next week.
In Grand Haven, four candidates are running for mayor; the top two vote-getters in Tuesday’s primary will move on to the general election in November.
Candidates are incumbent Catherine McNally and former mayor Bob Monetza, along with Benjamin Genser and Andrea Hendrick.
The winner of the November election will serve a two-year term as mayor.
In Coopersville, eight candidates are running for three spots on City Council. Candidates are incumbents Tim Degeus and Renee Gavin, along with Jamie Adams, Daniel Bowman, Michael Karasinski Jr., Steve McCarthy, Jillian Poelma and Jason Tuttle. The top six candidates will move on to the November election.
November ballot
In addition to mayor, Grand Haven voters will also be tasked with selecting City Council members as well as Board of Light & Power trustees in the Nov. 7 general election.
Incumbents Ryan Cummins and Mike Fritz are running to retain their seats on the council against newcomers DeAnna Lieffers and Steve Skodack. There are two four-year seats open.
For the BLP spots, John David Groothuis, John A. Kinch, Kurt Knoth and Michael Welling are running for a pair of six-year seats.
Ferrysburg voters in November will also be tasked with electing a new mayor, as Richard Carlson and Rebecca Hopp are running for that spot. Current Mayor Scott Blease is not seeking re-election.
In addition, incumbent William Montgomery is joined by Todd D. Madison, Michael DeWitt, David Cook and David Brockmyre in running for three open City Council seats.
To learn more about the elections, and to find your polling location, visit miottawa.org/Departments/CountyClerk/Elections/.
