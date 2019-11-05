Grand Haven votes in favor of perpetual millage

Voters in the city of Grand Haven decided to take a different approach in paying for future city infrastructure.
City residents voted Tuesday in favor of the pay-as-you-go structure of the “Forever Grand Haven” millage. The millage passed in the polls with 1,791 “yes” votes against 801 “no” votes.
The millage, a perpetual 3-mill levy, will be phased in over the next 16 years as the current 3.419 mills expire. According to an informational video from the city, the millage will pose no greater tax burden than what city taxpayers already experience.
One mill will be levied upon the expiration of the 1.5 mills levied for the Grand Haven Community Center and Grand Landing in 2021. The second mill, effective in 2028, will replace the expiring 1 mill levied in 2007 for infrastructure. A third mill will become effective in 2035 with the expiration of the 0.9 mill levied in 2015 for infrastructure.
Money collected from the millage would go directly into city infrastructure, which includes roads, sidewalks, waterlines, sewer pipes and storm drains, according to the city.
Election results are unofficial until verified by the Ottawa County Board of Canvassers.
