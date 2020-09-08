ALLENDALE — Grand Valley State University says it's on moderate alert after reporting nearly 300 confirmed COVID-19 cases among the campus community.
According to the university's data dashboard two staff members have tested positive for the virus, as well as 16 on-campus students.
There were 176 near-campus student cases, as of Friday, Sept. 4. GVSU classifies near campus students as those living within an mile or either the Allendale or Grand Rapids locations. The university reported 67 cases in other students, including students who live farther than a mile from campus or whose location was not determined.
Since Aug. 17 there has been a total of 271 cases within the GVSU community. GVSU students returned to class on Monday, Aug. 31.
Currently, less than 1 percent of the university has tested positive. There is an average of 32 new cases of the virus each day.
All students, faculty, and staff are expected to complete a daily COVID-19 risk self-assessment, including on weekends.
The university said it would continue testing of select campus populations, as well as randomized testing.
124 new COVID cases at MSU
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — More than 120 students last week reported positive results for the coronavirus — a "wake-up call to our community," Michigan State University said Tuesday.
The students, nearly all living off campus, had symptoms and were tested on campus or reported the results from tests performed elsewhere.
President Samuel Stanley Jr. said the numbers were "disappointing but not unexpected."
"As students return to off-campus housing, some are attending large gatherings where people are in close contact without an appropriate face covering," he said. "This is the easiest and fastest way for the coronavirus to spread."
MSU said 124 students and two employees tested positive.
"This spike in cases should serve as a wake-up call to our community about the importance of personal responsibility and following health guidelines," said Stanley, who is a medical doctor.
The Ingham County health department has limited outdoor gatherings in East Lansing to 25 people who aren't from the same household. East Lansing also is requiring masks on streets and sidewalks in popular commercial areas.
The county's health officer said "more drastic measures" are possible if students don't take precautions.
"Over the past week, we have seen the sharpest spike in Ingham County COVID-19 cases to date. The increase is directly tied to various social gatherings, many of which were over capacity," Linda Vail said.
